Cadillac boss envisions $250,000 flagship car - in 2029

LOS ANGELES Nov 19 Cadillac's new boss believes
General Motors' premium brand could eventually sell
ultra-luxury cars that retail for a quarter-million dollars by
2029.
"It is too early today for a $250,000 Cadillac," said Johann
de Nysschen, in an interview on Wednesday at the annual auto
show here. "Fifteen years from now, it won't be."
Cadillac's current flagship car, the XTS sedan, tops out at
around $70,000 which is tens of thousands of dollars less than
the range-topping models of such German competitors as BMW
and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz.
De Nysschen, a former import executive who was named
Cadillac president in August, is overseeing a product blitz that
will cost GM an estimated $2.5 billion over the next six years,
he told Reuters.
As part of that brand overhaul, Cadillac is readying the
launch next year of a new high-end sedan, the CT-6, followed by
an even larger, more expensive model by 2020.
De Nysschen hinted the CT-6 will be priced "in the 70s," or
just above the XTS.
He also said Cadillac is looking at a smaller model
positioned below the ATS, one that might compete with the
Mercedes-Benz CLA.
"We quite clearly have in the passenger car line an
opportunity below where ATS is positioned today," de Nysschen
said. "There is a whole new category for compact premium
sedans."
Cadillac may also get more crossover models to supplement
the SRX, he said.
"The Germans have so many you can't keep track. An obvious,
obvious shortcoming in our lineup."
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Writing by Paul
Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bernard Orr)