Automakers ask California to ease rules for self-driving car tests

WASHINGTON, April 25 Automakers on Tuesday urged
the state of California to further ease its proposed regulations
for autonomous vehicles, saying the state did not respond to
their earlier objections by making enough revisions to its
planned set of rules for self-driving cars.
At a public hearing in Sacramento monitored via webcast,
automakers urged California to drop some additional proposed
regulations and leave much of the oversight to the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration. But safety and consumer
advocates urged the state to adopt strict oversight, and an
official from San Francisco said cities should have more local
control.
A number of automakers have said they plan to begin
deploying self-driving vehicles, some in commercial fleets, by
2020-2021.
Paul Scullion, a manager at the Association of Global
Automakers, said California's proposed regulations go "too far."
The group opposes California's plan to require a permit to
deploy autonomous vehicles, which must meet performance and
design criteria. "We do not think requiring a permit to deploy
is the right approach," Scullion said.
Global Automakers said it opposes California's proposal that
it could withdraw permits to deploy vehicles even if they met
federal requirements.
Ron Medford, director of safety at Alphabet Inc's
self-driving unit Waymo, urged California to quickly issue final
rules "to provide manufacturers with the certainty that they
need."
Brian Soublet, deputy director of the California Department
of Motor Vehicles, said the agency will review written comments
before unveiling final rules.
Andre Welch, a Ford Motor Co official, asked the state
to lift the proposed prohibition on testing self-driving
vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds, such as
multi-passenger shuttles.
Existing California regulations require self-driving test
vehicles to have conventional manual controls such as steering
wheels and pedals, as well as a backup driver. California moved
to change the rules as many states said they would allow testing
of vehicles without conventional controls.
In March, California's Department of Motor Vehicles revised
proposed rules to allow testing by the end of the year of
autonomous vehicles without human backup drivers.
After objections from automakers, the proposal was revised
to drop requirements that local communities approve testing and
that companies generate a year of testing data before being
allowed to deploy vehicles on public roads.
Among those who called for strict oversight of self-driving
cars were Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety. "We do not
trust the auto manufacturers or the tech industry to protect the
public in the absence of federal motors vehicle safety
standards," said the group's president Rosemary Shahan.
The group Consumer Watchdog called for stricter state rules,
noting that there were not yet any federal standards for
self-driving cars. In written comments, the group said relying
on federal standards would amount to a "meaningless house of
cards."
In February, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said
she was reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the
Obama administration. Those guidelines call on automakers to
voluntarily submit details of self-driving vehicle systems to
regulators in a 15-point "safety assessment."
California has proposed requiring companies submit a copy of
a voluntary assessment submitted to NHTSA. David Strickland, a
lawyer representing a group of self-driving advocates including
Google, Ford and Uber opposed California's proposal,
saying it effectively makes the assessment mandatory.
Tom Maguire, an official at San Francisco Municipal
Transportation Agency, said in some cases the proposed rules
"rely too heavily on manufacturers' self certification of their
safety technology." The agency believes cities should have the
authority to deny deployment and determine when and how testing
occurs.
General Motors Co official Paul Hemmersbaugh said
California should drop plans to include separate privacy rules
for driverless cars. The company said California's proposed
liability rules could make automakers liable regardless of fault
for any crash. He said that would be "unduly punitive" and could
have a "chilling effect on testing and deployment of
self-driving cars."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)