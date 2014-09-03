版本:
Chrysler Canada sales surge on truck demand

TORONTO, Sept 3 Chrysler Canada said on Wednesday that new vehicle sales jumped 22 percent in the month of August, to 26,825 cars and trucks, from 21,932 last year, marking its biggest August sales ever and best year-to-date sales on record.

Truck sales rose 33.3 percent, to 24,302 vehicles, while car sales dropped 31.8 percent to 2,523, said Chrysler, a unit of Fiat SpA. Year-to-date sales are up 7 percent. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, Editing by Franklin Paul)
