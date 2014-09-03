Chrysler Canada sales surge on truck demand

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
TORONTO, Sept 3 Chrysler Canada said on Wednesday that new vehicle sales jumped 22 percent in the month of August, to 26,825 cars and trucks, from 21,932 last year, marking its biggest August sales ever and best year-to-date sales on record.
Truck sales rose 33.3 percent, to 24,302 vehicles, while car sales dropped 31.8 percent to 2,523, said Chrysler, a unit of Fiat SpA. Year-to-date sales are up 7 percent. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, Editing by Franklin Paul)
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx