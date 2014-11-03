Chrysler Canada sales up 23 pct in October

TORONTO Nov 3 Chrysler Canada's new vehicle
sales rose 23 percent for the month of October to 22,303 cars
and trucks, from 18,131 a year earlier, boosted by the Jeep
brand and its Chrysler 200 sedan, the auto maker said on Monday.
Jeep brand sales rose 79 percent to 5,561 vehicles, while
the company sold 1,800 Chrysler 200 sedans, up from 816 a year
earlier. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Canadian unit said
sales for this calendar year to date are the highest in its
89-year history.
(Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)