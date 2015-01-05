版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 5日 星期一 23:50 BJT

GM Canada says December sales rose 13 percent

TORONTO Jan 5 General Motors Co's Canadian unit sold 13 percent more vehicles in December than a year earlier, and full-year sales rose 6.3 percent from 2013, the company said on Monday.

GM Canada sold 19,247 units in December and 249,800 over the full year.

Car sales jumped 22.9 percent in December, and truck sales rose 9.1 percent. The full-year sales gains were more evenly split, with a 6.5 percent increase for cars and a 6.2 percent lift for trucks. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐