UPDATE 3-Automakers report Canadian sales gains, break 2013 record

(Adds Toyota results; analyst comment)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO Jan 5 Major automakers reported their
best ever Canadian sales performance last year, with Ford Motor
Co holding on to the top sales spot for 2014, despite a
late surge by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Canadian
unit.
Chrysler Canada sold 21,613 cars and trucks in December, 40
percent more than a year earlier and wrapped up the best unit
sales year in its 90-year history. Chrysler's sales beat Ford's
in October and November.
Even so, Ford was the country's top-selling automaker for
the fifth straight year. Its sales jumped 40 percent to 22,640
for December and rose 3 percent to 291,951 for the full year.
Chrysler's 2014 sales increased 12 percent to 290,004.
"The battle for best-selling vehicle company remained tight
all year," DesRosiers Automotive Consultants said in a note to
clients. "Ford moved into the number one position in September
and didn't look back."
DesRosiers said the 1.85 million vehicles sold in Canada
topped the previous record from 2013 by more than 100,000.
The news came as automakers reported strong U.S. sales for
December, boosted by falling gasoline prices, but executives
cautioned that growth could slow in 2015 after five years of
recovery from the recession.
General Motors Co's Canadian unit sold 13 percent
more vehicles in December than a year earlier, and full-year
sales rose 6.3 percent to take third spot.
Toyota Motor Corp's Canadian unit was fourth, up
2.8 percent at 200,851. In December, it barely improved on a
year ago, notching truck sales gains that offset a slip in car
sales.
Seven manufacturers - Ford, Chrysler, General Motors,
Toyota, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co
and Nissan Motor Co Ltd - sold more than
100,000 vehicles in Canada in 2014.
GM Canada sold 19,247 vehicles in December and 249,800 over
the full year. Car sales jumped 22.9 percent in December, and
truck sales rose 9.1 percent. The full-year sales gains were
more evenly split, with a 6.5 percent increase for cars and 6.2
percent for trucks.
Sales of Ford's popular F-Series pickup trucks rose 37
percent for December as the 2015 F-150 went on sale. Trucks made
up nearly 80 percent of Ford's Canadian sales in 2014.
Chrysler's full-year results benefited in part from the Jeep
Cherokee SUV, whose sales rose more than 600 percent from 2013.
The key model started shipping in October 2013, replacing the
discontinued Liberty. Overall, Jeep sales rose more than 50
percent.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Andre Grenon)