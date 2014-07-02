Chrysler says it was Canada's top-selling automaker in first half

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, July 2 Fiat Chrysler's new-vehicle sales in Canada climbed 3 percent in June from a year earlier, and it was the top automobile seller in the country in the first half of 2014, the company said on Wednesday.
Chrysler Canada sold 27,013 cars and trucks last month, up from 26,222 a year earlier, with its Jeep and Fiat brands setting June records. Strong truck sales, up 10.9 percent, offset a steep 26.9 percent drop in car sales in June.
Chrysler Canada said it is having its strongest showing year-to-date since 1988, with overall sales up 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; and Peter Galloway)
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: