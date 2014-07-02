版本:
Chrysler says it was Canada's top-selling automaker in first half

TORONTO, July 2 Fiat Chrysler's new-vehicle sales in Canada climbed 3 percent in June from a year earlier, and it was the top automobile seller in the country in the first half of 2014, the company said on Wednesday.

Chrysler Canada sold 27,013 cars and trucks last month, up from 26,222 a year earlier, with its Jeep and Fiat brands setting June records. Strong truck sales, up 10.9 percent, offset a steep 26.9 percent drop in car sales in June.

Chrysler Canada said it is having its strongest showing year-to-date since 1988, with overall sales up 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; and Peter Galloway)
