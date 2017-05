TORONTO, April 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Canadian sales rose 1.7 percent in March from a year earlier, as sales of its Ram truck brand jumped 24 percent, more than offsetting a decline in car sales.

The company sold 25,060 vehicles in Canada, up from 24,649 a year earlier. Ram sales rose to 10,008 trucks, from 8,075, while car sales slipped 5.5 percent to 3,279 vehicles. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)