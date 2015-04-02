Nissan CEO says he needs more North America capacity

April 2 Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said the automaker needs more capacity in North America to fuel its growth.

Demand for Nissan Rogue sport utilities can be supplied in the short term from plants in Korea and Japan, but longer term "we obviously need more capacity in North America," Ghosn told reporters at the New York auto show.

