版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 3日 星期五 00:13 BJT

Nissan CEO says he needs more North America capacity

| April 2

April 2 Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said the automaker needs more capacity in North America to fuel its growth.

Demand for Nissan Rogue sport utilities can be supplied in the short term from plants in Korea and Japan, but longer term "we obviously need more capacity in North America," Ghosn told reporters at the New York auto show.

(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐