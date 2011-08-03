Truck sales still sluggish in Canada, car sales up

* Ford combined sales rise 0.5 pct in July

* Chrysler sales up 4.8 pct

* Honda sales slump 25 pct on earthquake impact

VANCOUVER, Aug 3 Truck sales at Ford Canada (F.N) and Chrysler Canada remained tepid in July as consumers once again opted for smaller cars as gas prices stayed high.

Ford's combined car and truck sales rose 0.5 percent to 27,344 last month as a 9.5 percent jump in car sales to 8,162 units was largely offset by a 2.9 percent decline in sales of its flagship trucks to 19,182 units.

"We have been seeing consumers migrate from trucks to cars throughout the year due to several factors including higher fuel prices," Ford Canada Chief Executive David Mondragon said.

Ford remained the biggest auto seller in Canada in July, which it said was its best July for sales in 32 years.

Chrysler FIA.MI said its total vehicle sales increased 4.8 percent to 23,385 in July on the back of a 32.7 percent jump in car sales to 3,771 and a 0.7 percent rise in truck sales to 19,614. It was the Detroit automaker's best July sales month on record.

Honda Canada (7267.T) said it believed it was turning the corner after another rough sales month when the automaker struggled to secure car parts from Japan in the wake of supply disruptions caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami.

"Our July sales results reflect the full impact of the disaster that struck Japan in March, but now that the worst is behind us, we fully expect that the situation will improve significantly over the coming months," said Jerry Chenkin, executive vice-president of Honda Canada Inc.

Honda's sales slumped 25 percent to 7,654 in July while sales at its upper-market Acura division fell 19 percent to 1,164. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)