June Canada auto sales up 1 percent to 171,608 -Desrosiers

BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines announces public offering of shares of common stock
* Blueprint Medicines announces proposed public offering of shares of common stock
July 3 Canadian auto sales in June rose 1.3 percent to 171,608 vehicles, industry consultant Desrosiers said on Wednesday.
Ford Motor Co saw its sales fall 6 percent, but it remained the top-selling automaker in Canada in June with sales of 28,703 vehicles.
Chrysler Group, majority-owned by Fiat SpA, was second, with sales of 26,054 vehicles, 11 percent higher than a year ago.
General Motors Co was third. Its sales rose 8 percent to 24,707 vehicles.
* Blueprint Medicines announces proposed public offering of shares of common stock
* Omnova Solutions continues year-over-year earnings growth in 2017 first quarter
* Says Gori will have responsibility for Manulife's global operating businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: