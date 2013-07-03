June Canada auto sales up 1 percent to 171,608 -Desrosiers

July 3 Canadian auto sales in June rose 1.3 percent to 171,608 vehicles, industry consultant Desrosiers said on Wednesday.

Ford Motor Co saw its sales fall 6 percent, but it remained the top-selling automaker in Canada in June with sales of 28,703 vehicles.

Chrysler Group, majority-owned by Fiat SpA, was second, with sales of 26,054 vehicles, 11 percent higher than a year ago.

General Motors Co was third. Its sales rose 8 percent to 24,707 vehicles.