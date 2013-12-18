Chevrolet marketing boss Chris Perry resigns

Dec 18 The ongoing upheaval in General Motors
Co's executive ranks continued on Wednesday with the
sudden resignation of Chris Perry as vice president of Chevrolet
marketing.
Perry, 53, spent just over three years in the job, after
being wooed to GM in mid-2010 by Joel Ewanick, his former boss
and colleague at Hyundai Motor America.
Earlier in 2010, Perry had replaced Ewanick as vice
president of marketing at the Korean automaker's U.S. operation.
Ewanick was fired by GM as its global marketing chief in
August 2012 for not properly disclosing the full cost of a
$559-million sponsorship deal with English soccer club
Manchester United.
Perry's is the latest high-level departure in GM's sales and
marketing organization.
Susan Docherty resigned this summer as European head of
Chevrolet and Cadillac. Cadillac's global marketing chief Don
Butler also quit the company in August.
GM said a replacement for Perry would be announced "at a
later date."