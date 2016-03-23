No Cadillacs for old men in China

* Cadillac China sales rose 17 pct last year
* Styling tweaks aimed at appealing to Chinese luxury buyers
* China to overtake U.S. as Cadillac's top mkt in 5-10 yrs
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, March 24 Cadillac, a favourite among
America's older 'supper club set', is revving up sales to
younger luxury buyers in China through smoother designs and
localised production to keep prices accessible.
The General Motors brand is softening some hard edges
on its angular cars to appeal to Chinese buyers used to the
smoother lines of luxury cars made by BMW, Audi
and Mercedes-Benz that dominate high-end
sales in the world's biggest car market.
After a slow start in China, Cadillac is poised to overtake
Japan's Lexus among the leading second-tier luxury
brands, according to consultancy LMC Automotive.
The opening in January of its first dedicated factory in
China should also help Cadillac make its cars more accessible to
younger luxury buyers by avoiding a 25 percent import tax.
Cadillac says the average age of a buyer of its cars in
China is 34, little more than half the average age in the U.S.
"In China, young buyers already dominate the luxury market.
Since Cadillac is a relative newcomer ... it was far easier to
begin to cultivate the desired positioning for the brand from
the get-go," Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen told Reuters.
Cadillac's China sales rose 17 percent last year to nearly
80,000 cars, or a 4.1 percent share of the luxury market, on the
back of its ATS-L compact sedan and XTS large sedan. This year,
de Nysschen has set a 25 percent growth target, to above 100,000
Cadillacs in China.
The former BMW and Infiniti executive predicts China could
overtake the United States as Cadillac's biggest market in 5-10
years. Cadillac sold around 175,000 cars in the U.S. last year.
While shopping for a car in Beijing, 26-year-old
entrepreneur Ge Di said he preferred Cadillac over the more
established German luxury brands.
"Mercedes, BMW, even Audi, skew more towards businessmen.
The comfort level is a bit higher, but as a young person I care
more about performance and design," he said.
SECOND CHANCE
China's luxury car market - seen rising 15 percent this year
even as slower economic growth saps overall demand - is
breathing new life into brands seen as ageing or unfashionable
in the United States.
Ford, for example, considered closing down its Lincoln
brand, which with Cadillac dominated U.S. luxury sales until the
1990s, but China has revived its fortunes. Buick, which GM had
thought about discontinuing, saw record China sales last
month.
Among the relative newcomers to China's premium market,
Cadillac is vying with Lincoln, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan
Motor's Infiniti and Honda Motor's Acura to
unsettle the dominant German brands.
De Nysschen - whose efforts to revitalize Cadillac include
moving its headquarters from Detroit to New York's SoHo - says
the brand will produce a single model design for its cars rather
than making different versions for the Chinese and U.S. markets.
China will play a larger role in driving the future direction of
its global image.
For example, Cadillac will stop designing separate long
wheel-base cars for China, a mainstay of German luxury brands to
appeal to chauffeur-driven Chinese businessmen. Instead, it will
have one global "right size" design, de Nysschen said, somewhere
between the previously stretched Chinese version and the shorter
U.S. version.
The shift is partly driven by younger Chinese who want to
drive themselves, he added.
"You will see a softening of some of the hard edges, and
more three-dimension styling on the side of the car," de
Nysschen said, but cars will still be "instantly recognizable as
Cadillac."
Cadillac's next China-produced car, the XT5 crossover SUV,
will be aimed at a segment of the market that has defied the
overall slowdown, with sales up 50 percent last year.
"We see (Cadillac) growing significantly faster than the
luxury market overall, and we see a lot of growth opportunity in
the SUV area," GM President Dan Ammann told reporters in Beijing
on Monday.
(Reporting by Jake Spring, with additional reporting by
Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)