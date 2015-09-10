State-owned China automaker teams with U.S. electric-car startup Atieva

| DETROIT, Sept 10
DETROIT, Sept 10 One of China's largest
state-owned automakers said Thursday it has opened a technology
research center in California's Silicon Valley and is teaming
with U.S. electric-car startup Atieva to develop EVs for China
and global markets.
Beijing Electric Vehicle Co, an affiliate of
government-owned BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, said its new
tech center outside San Francisco will focus on development of
EVs and eventually self-driving cars.
BAIC follows another large state-owned Chinese automaker,
SAIC Motor Corp, which also is setting up a research
facility in Silicon Valley and is developing electric and
self-driving cars.
Atieva is one of several startups in China and the United
States focused on building electric cars to rival those of Tesla
Motors Inc.
BAIC's research center, which initially will house 20
employees, is located in Fremont, near the assembly plant where
Tesla builds the Model S electric car.
BAIC, which said it will become Atieva's largest
shareholder, will jointly develop an electric car with its U.S.
partner, to be unveiled next spring at the Beijing auto show.
Co-founded in 2007 by former Tesla executive Bernard Tse,
Atieva, based in Menlo Park near Stanford University, is one of
several startups developing electric vehicles with funding from
Chinese investors.
Shanghai-based NextEV in late August told Reuters that it is
developing a prospective Tesla competitor, with backing from
Chinese internet entrepreneurs. NextEV has several global
research facilities, including one in Silicon Valley.
A third startup, Faraday Future, in July said it is
developing an electric car that also could challenge Tesla. FF,
as it is called, is based in Gardena, outside Los Angeles, and
is said to be funded in part by Chinese tech entrepreneur Jia
Yueting.
Both Atieva and Faraday have hired a number of former Tesla
employees.
Driven down this year by low fuel prices and ample petroleum
supplies, demand for pure electric vehicles in the U.S. and
China - the two largest global markets - continues to lag well
behind industry and government forecasts. An estimated 27,000
EVs were sold in China in the first six months, with an
estimated 29,000 sold in the U.S.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Alan Crosby)