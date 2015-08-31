Internet entrepreneurs back Chinese Tesla rival NextEV

| FRANKFURT/DETROIT
FRANKFURT/DETROIT Aug 31 A group of
deep-pocketed China-based internet entrepreneurs and financial
investors, including Tencent and Hillhouse Capital, is
backing an effort to create NextEV, a new rival to U.S. electric
car maker Tesla Motors Inc.
Hillhouse is also an investor in Uber, the U.S. ride sharing
service.
The backers have hired ex-Ford Motor Co executive
Martin Leach to build a global automaker, a NextEV spokeswoman
said on Monday. The backers have also recruited experts with
previous experience at Tesla, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG
and other major car companies.
The NextEV investors are among several Chinese technology
entrepreneurs with little or no automotive background who are
hoping to create new electric car companies. The effort is
supported by the Chinese government, which recently changed
rules to encourage investment by non-automotive companies.
Among the Chinese tech companies that have announced or are
considering investments in electric car ventures are Alibaba
, Xiaomi Technology and Leshi.
Tesla spokesman Ricardo Reyes said on Monday: "We're happy
to see other people use the Model S sedan and our business model
as benchmarks, whether they are large companies or well-funded
startups."
The creation of Shanghai-based NextEV, which has established
offices in Europe and the United States, is a sign that a
gradual shift toward electric vehicles, which are simpler to
design than conventional cars, has lowered the barriers to entry
into the auto industry. The Chinese government has also provided
generous incentives to encourage production and sale of EVs.
"The first model launched by NextEV will be an electric
supercar," NextEV spokeswoman Jili Liu told Reuters. "This EV
supercar is expected to outperform all combustion (engine)
supercars in the world."
The sportscar is expected to debut in 2016. It will be
designed to produce more than 1,000 horsepower and accelerate
from 0 to 100 kilometers an hour (62 miles per hour) within 3
seconds, Liu said. A range of high-performance family cars will
follow.
NextEV Co is being backed by Chinese internet company
Tencent; William Li, the founder of internet content provider
Bitauto.com; Xiang Li, the founder of automotive website
autohome.com.cn, and Richard Liu, the founder of e-commerce site
JD.com. Hillhouse Capital, which was started with seed money
from Yale University, is also a backer, NextEV said.
Leach, the former chief operating officer at Ford of Europe,
is currently spearheading efforts to recruit hundreds of staff
to work in San Jose, California, Shanghai, Munich, Beijing, Hong
Kong and London, Liu said.
Leach's role is co-president, Liu said, declining to
elaborate further on the leadership structure of the new car
maker.
Among NextEV's hires are Danilo Teobaldi, the former chief
of vehicle concepts at Italdesign Giugiaro; Juho Suh, a former
senior designer at BMW, and John Thomas, a former senior program
director at Tesla, according to their Linkedin profiles.
Thomas, who also worked as an engineer at Ford and General
Motors Co, helped lead the development in 2006-2008 of
the Tesla Model S.
NextEV did not want to disclose the extent of its financial
backing, saying it preferred to keep such details confidential.
The company will initially target China as a market and move
beyond that at a later stage, Liu said.
