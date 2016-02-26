Ford China to recall 191,368 vehicles over brake booster seal

BRIEF-Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
* Fitch affirms 3 Chinese policy banks' long-term IDRS at 'A+'
BEIJING Feb 26 Ford's China joint venture will recall 191,368 vehicles to inspect brake booster seals, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.
The recall affects the company's Kuga and Focus models, the spokeswoman said, and applies to vehicles manufactured in China between 2013 and 2014. The recall will start on Friday, the spokeswoman added.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a six-week low on Thursday, with financial stocks cheered by the rise in U.S. bond yields after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a solid pace of interest rate hikes.
PARIS, Jan 19 France's Safran on Thursday launched a $9 billion agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.