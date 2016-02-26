版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 18:24 BJT

Ford China to recall 191,368 vehicles over brake booster seal

BEIJING Feb 26 Ford's China joint venture will recall 191,368 vehicles to inspect brake booster seals, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

The recall affects the company's Kuga and Focus models, the spokeswoman said, and applies to vehicles manufactured in China between 2013 and 2014. The recall will start on Friday, the spokeswoman added.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐