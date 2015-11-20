China's GAC Motor to upgrade factories to make green cars

GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 Chinese automaker GAC Motor has cancelled plans for a standalone factory that would only make green "new energy" cars and will upgrade existing plants instead so they can produce up to 400,000 green energy cars annually by the end of 2016, the company's boss told Reuters.

GAC Motor, which belongs to China's sixth largest automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group , will also establish a subsidiary capable of producing all the components for battery electric and hybrid cars rather than sourcing the parts from third-party suppliers as it does now, General Manager Wu Song said in an interview at the Guangzhou auto show on Friday.

Chinese automakers are broadly shifting toward producing green energy cars at the direction of the government, which has adopted strict fuel economy standards and subsidies in hopes that hybrid and battery electric cars are the industry's opportunity to compete with established global automakers.

Wu said rather than producing traditional combustion engines or so-called "new energy" cars in separate facilities, the upgraded factories would be able to make both, which would allow the company to adjust easily to market demand.

"Wait until new energy vehicles are popular and the current (GAC Motor) production capacity can be completely used to make new energy vehicles," he said.

The original plan was to build a new green energy car factory with an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles.

GAC Motor's revised plan fits into Guangzhou Auto's five year plan, adopted by the board on Thursday, to double annual production to 3 million cars by 2020.

The auto group makes cars with joint-venture partners including Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and others, while GAC Motor produces the group's own brand cars.

Geely Automobile said on Wednesday that 90 percent of its sales would be so-called "new energy vehicles" by 2020.

Other automakers in China have broadly pledged to invest huge sums in developing new energy vehicles, earmarking about 76 billion yuan ($11.9 billion) this year for future development and production of green cars, according to data compiled by Reuters. (Editing by Jane Merriman)