China's GAC Motor to upgrade factories to make green cars

GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 Chinese automaker GAC
Motor has cancelled plans for a standalone factory that would
only make green "new energy" cars and will upgrade existing
plants instead so they can produce up to 400,000 green energy
cars annually by the end of 2016, the company's boss told
Reuters.
GAC Motor, which belongs to China's sixth largest automaker
Guangzhou Automobile Group , will also
establish a subsidiary capable of producing all the components
for battery electric and hybrid cars rather than sourcing the
parts from third-party suppliers as it does now, General Manager
Wu Song said in an interview at the Guangzhou auto show on
Friday.
Chinese automakers are broadly shifting toward producing
green energy cars at the direction of the government, which has
adopted strict fuel economy standards and subsidies in hopes
that hybrid and battery electric cars are the industry's
opportunity to compete with established global automakers.
Wu said rather than producing traditional combustion engines
or so-called "new energy" cars in separate facilities, the
upgraded factories would be able to make both, which would allow
the company to adjust easily to market demand.
"Wait until new energy vehicles are popular and the current
(GAC Motor) production capacity can be completely used to make
new energy vehicles," he said.
The original plan was to build a new green energy car
factory with an annual capacity of 100,000 vehicles.
GAC Motor's revised plan fits into Guangzhou Auto's five
year plan, adopted by the board on Thursday, to double annual
production to 3 million cars by 2020.
The auto group makes cars with joint-venture partners
including Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and
others, while GAC Motor produces the group's own brand cars.
Geely Automobile said on Wednesday that 90 percent
of its sales would be so-called "new energy vehicles" by 2020.
Other automakers in China have broadly pledged to invest
huge sums in developing new energy vehicles, earmarking about 76
billion yuan ($11.9 billion) this year for future development
and production of green cars, according to data compiled by
Reuters.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)