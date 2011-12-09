UPDATE 1-China Nov car sales up 0.29 pct on year-end promotions

* Nov car sales rebound from October on year-end promotions
* Momentum expected to pick up in Dec
* Japanese, local brands offer discounts to woo buyers
* Executives remain sanguine on long-term growth potential
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, Dec 9 Car sales in China rose
0.29 percent in November from a year earlier, holding
onto a mild rebound from a trough hit in May, as automakers used
year-end promotions to lure customers back to showrooms.
The momentum, deflated in the data by the year-ago base
effect, is expected to pick up in December as automakers and
dealers, struggling to meet their annual sales target,
aggressively offer discounts and give-aways.
"October was almost flat, but sales have been picking up
gradually since the beginning of the month as rebates and other
gimmicks kicked in," said Sheng Ye, associate research director
at industry consultancy Ipsos' Greater China region.
"Japanese automakers such as Toyota and Honda are more
aggressive than the European or American players, as they try to
recoup some of the lost sales in China because of the
earthquake."
Select models of Toyota Motor's Camry are priced at
merely 162,000 yuan now, making a nearly 16 percent knockdown.
Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are also offering
generous discounts to for older Teana and Accord models,
according to Ipsos.
Local brands, hit badly by the withdrawal of tax incentives
for small cars, are also resorting to rebates to push sales.
Fang Qinliang, sales manager at Guangzhou Mingzhi Auto
Trading which handles Geely's Emgrand brand cars, would provide
a cash rebate of 2,000-3,000 yuan for each car sold.
China's once-booming vehicle market cooled to a 5.3 percent
gain in the first 11 months, after jumping 32 percent and 46
percent, respectively, in 2010 and 2009.
The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from
the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities'
initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion in
major cities, such as Beijing.
Regulator's recent moves to raise the bar for cars
qualifying for 3,000-yuan fuel-efficiency handouts has been
cited as a reason for further dampening car sales, which edged
up 1.4 percent in October from a year ago, the slowest annual
gain since May.
In November, a total of 1.34 million sedans, sport
utility vehicles and multipurpose vehicles were sold, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Friday.
The November figure was 10.1 percent higher than in October,
when 1.22 million units were sold, according to CAAM.
In contrast to the hefty month-on-month gain, November's
small annual percentage rise was due in part to the higher
year-ago base effect, said Dong Yang, secretary general of CAAM,
who noted that sales in November and December 2010 were
particularly strong as people rushed to showrooms before
government subsidies were phased out.
By comparison, auto sales in the United States, the world's
second-largest auto market, rose 14 percent in November, paced
by gains at Chrysler Group LLC and Volkswagen AG, as
consumers returned to showrooms even without the lure of a big
year-end sale.
In Japan, car sales in November rose by more than 20 percent
for the second consecutive month, thanks to a low comparison
base from last year while South Korean carmakers saw strong
growth in overseas sales more than make up for falling sales at
home.
SANGUINE ON GROWTH POTENTIAL
Industry executives remain sanguine on long-term growth
potential while coming to terms with the end of breakneck
expansion that helped China eclipse the United States as the
world's biggest auto market in 2009.
Karl-Thomas Neumann, president and CEO for Volkswagen's
China operations, expected the country's car market to
grow 8-10 percent in the coming years thanks to pent-up demand
in lower-tier cities.
General Motors China chief Kevin Wale, was equally
upbeat, betting for a 7-10 percent gain..
Both companies are adding capacity in the country where each
aims to sell 3 million vehicles annually in 2015.
Among the bulls are also Wang Fengying, president of China's
top SUV and pickup truck maker Great Wall Motor, which
is expected to double its earnings this year.
Wang expected China's overall vehicles sales to continue
grow at a normal pace till 2015 and a 10 percent annual gain
seems normal for her.