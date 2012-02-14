版本:
RPT-TABLE - China Jan car sales down 23.8 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, Jan 14 January car sales in China
declined 23.8 percent from a year earlier, the biggest monthly
drop in more than three years as automakers and dealers reduced
working hours during the Lunar New Year holiday, which came
earlier than last year.	
    A total of 1.16 million sedans, sport utility vehicles and
multi-purpose vehicles were sold in the country, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
                         Jan    pct change      y-t-d       pct 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM    	
Cars                  1,160,600   -23.8      1,160,600    -23.8	
Vehicles              1,389,800   -26.4      1,389,800   -26.4	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
   The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
January and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent
changes are from a year earlier). 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
                          Jan      pct change   y-t-d      pct 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
    General Motors       246,654  -8.0       246,654     -8.0   
 	
      Shanghai GM         124,073   NA        124,073      NA   
  	
      SAIC-GM-Wuling      119,948   NA        119,948      NA 	
      FAW GM                2,433   NA          2,433      NA	
    SAIC                 380,305   -8.5       380,305     -8.5  
  	
     Shanghai VW         110,008   -2.7       110,008     -2.7  
  	
     Shanghai GM         127,443   -4.0       127,443     -4.0	
     Own brand cars       11,001  -45.3        11,001    -45.3	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      120,796   -9.4       120,796     -9.4	
    Mazda Motor           22,740   14.0        22,740     14.0 	
   Dongfeng             168,643  -19.4       168,643 
  -19.4     	
     PV                  141,509  -13.3       141,509    -13.3 	
     CV                   27,134  -41.1        27,134    -41.1  
    	
     DF Nissan JV        107,168  -20.4       107,168    -20.4  
  	
     DF PSA JV            34,340  -18.1        34,340    -18.1  
    	
     DF Honda             20,496  -28.9        20,496    -28.9  
    	
     DF Own brand car      6,497  108.0         6,497    108.0 	
   *Ford Motor            30,978  -41.9        30,978    -41.9 	
      CFM (Ford brands)   18,324  -42.6        18,324    -42.6  
    	
      Jiangling           12,045  -42.5        12,045    -42.5  
    	
    Mercedes-Benz         15,390    0.4        15,390      0.4	
     S-Class               2,950   12.0         2,950     12.0	
     Smart                 1,440    NA          1,440       NA 	
    Geely                  38,100  -16.5        38,100    -16.5	
     Emgrand              10,689    NA          10,689      NA 	
     Englon               12,905    NA          12,905      NA  
         	
     GLEagle              14,506    NA          14,506      NA	
    BYD                   30,121    NA          30,121      NA  	
     S6                    5,821    NA           5,821      NA	
   Chonging Changan      126,099  -36.8        126,099
  -36.8	
     CFM                  40,945  -36.6         40,945   -36.6  
    	
     Jiangling            13,047  -42.9         13,047   -42.9  
     	
  Audi brand            33,200   21.8         33,200
   21.8         	
   Honda Motor           78,319   35.8       617,764     -4.5 	
     Guangqi Honda        51,522   35.3       362,294     -6.1 	
     Dongfeng Honda       26,797   36.7       255,470     -2.0 	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
    * Ford's China car sales, including CFMA, excluded Mazda's
sales in 2011.	
    * Audi's sales including models sold in mainland China and
Hong Kong. 	
    * Dongfeng's sales include the Hong Kong listed company
only, which holds most of its state parents auto assets. 	
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles. 	
    Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in
China. 	
    Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC
Group. Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a
tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co
Ltd. 	
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans. 	
    Volkswagon AG makes cars in partnership with
SAIC and FAW. 	
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. 	
    Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda
Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen
. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light
commercial vehicles. 	
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. 	
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. 	
    BYD Co Ltd  is 10 percent owned by U.S.
billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
. 	
    Great Wall Motor Co Ltd  is China's
largest SUV maker. 	
    Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector
car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford
Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in
Chinese auto industry. 	
    BMW AG makes car in partnership with the parent of
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.

