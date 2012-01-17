版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 17日 星期二 10:46 BJT

TABLE - China 2011 car sales up 5.2 pct

BEIJING, Jan 17 Car sales in China climbed
5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest pace since the nation's car
culture took off at the turn of the century, as consumers
shunned local brands after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for
small cars.	
    A total of 14.5 million sedans, sport utility vehicles and
multi-purpose vehicles were shipped to dealers last year, the 
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
                         Dec    pct change      y-t-d       pct 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
  NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM    	
Cars                  1,368,900    4.6      14,472,400      5.2 	
Vehicles              1,689,600    1.4      18,505,100      2.5 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
   The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
December and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent
changes are from a year earlier). 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
                          Dec      pct change   y-t-d      pct 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
   *BMW                    NA       NA        232,586     37.6	
     BMW brands            NA       NA        217,068     37.0  
 	
     7 Series              NA       NA         33,500     26.2 	
     5 Series              NA       NA         70,850     68.4 	
     3 Series              NA       NA         46,871     34.0 	
     MINI                  NA       NA         15,518     47.7 	
    Chery                  NA       NA         641,700
   -5.9 	
    Geely                 47,755  -15.8       421,385 
    1.3 	
     Emgrand              10,941    NA            NA        NA 	
     Englon               16,083    NA            NA        NA	
     GLEagle              20,731    NA            NA        NA	
    Mercedes-Benz         23,230    30        198,520      35.0	
     S-Class               3,700    NA         31,050       NA	
     SUV                   NA       NA         54,335       85	
      GLK                  NA       NA         23,805       NA	
      M-Class              NA       NA         15,860       NA	
   * Dongfeng             204,338   18.1     2,172,723 
   11.7	
     PV                  163,324   24.0     1,646,410     16.1 	
     CV                   41,014   -0.5       526,313     -0.3 	
     DF Nissan JV        132,392   20.3     1,477,289     15.8 	
      PV                  92,957   34.0       960,775     27.0 	
      CV                  39,435   -3.0       516,514     -0.4 	
     DF PSA JV            42,095    5.2       404,139      8.2 	
     DF Honda             26,797   36.7       255,468     -2.0 	
     DF Own brand car      1,475  -46.9        26,028     -6.0	
    Dongfeng Yueda Kia     NA       NA        432,518     29.0	
   *Changan                NA       NA       2,008,500
  -15.6	
     Chongqing Changan   146,250  -10.2      1,663,841   -10.1	
     CFM                  41,623   -3.1        418,600     1.7 	
    FAW                    NA       NA       2,601,400     1.7 	
    Nissan               119,000   26.7     1,247,700 
   21.9 	
   *Volkswagen             NA       NA      2,260,000 
   17.7 	
     VW brand              NA       NA      1,720,000     13.8 	
     Audi brand            NA       NA        313,036     37.0	
      Imported             NA       NA         57,900     89.0	
     Skoda                 NA       NA        220,100     21.9 	
     Bentley               NA       NA          1,780     97.6 	
     Lamborghini           NA       NA            403     63.2 	
    SAIC                 327,091   13.2     4,008,967 
   12.0 	
     Shanghai VW         104,928   12.3     1,165,827     16.4 	
     Shanghai GM          80,529  -10.1     1,231,539     18.5 	
     Own brand cars       16,888   20.2       162,004      1.0 	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      114,570   36.0     1,301,118      5.4 	
   *Ford Motor            49,238    10        519,390      7.0 	
      CFM (Ford brands)   30,788    4.0       320,658      5.0 	
      Jiangling           17,509   17.0       194,588      9.0 	
    Great Wall Motor       NA      NA         494,800     22.5	
     Export                NA      NA          85,000     50.0 	
    Honda Motor           78,319   35.8       617,764     -4.5 	
     Guangqi Honda        51,522   35.3       362,294     -6.1 	
     Dongfeng Honda       26,797   36.7       255,470     -2.0 	
    Mazda Motor           23,456  -33.0       214,799    -10.0 	
   *Toyota Motor           NA      NA         883,000     -4.4 	
   *General Motors       196,797    9.8     2,547,171      8.3 	
     Shanghai GM          77,699   10.8     1,200,355     16.2 	
      Buick                                   645,537     17.4 	
      Chevrolet                               595,068      9.4 	
          Cruze                               221,196       NA 	
          Sail                                166,693       NA 	
      Cadillac                                 30,008     72.8 	
     SAIC-GM-Wuling      113,491   35.7     1,285,820      4.8  
           	
      Wuling                                1,193,708      3.9 	
       Sunshing minivan                       572.980       NA 	
       Baojun                                  21,854       NA	
     FAW-GM                5,268    NA         56,132       NA 	
   *BYD                   52,009    1.4       448,484    -13.7 	
    BAIC Group             NA       NA      1,526,300 
    2.4 	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
    * Ford's China car sales, including CFMA, excluded Mazda's
sales in 2011.	
    * Toyota's 4.4 percent sales decline in 2010 is calculated
based on its 2010 figure.	
    * Sales of GM's Sunshine van which accounts for 48 percent
of SGMW's sales was calculated based GM data. Baojun was
launched in August of 2011. Shanghai GM and SGMW's sales include
domestic sales only.	
    * BYD's sales include domestic passenger car sales only.	
    * VW's sales including models sold in mainland China and
Hong Kong. Year-on-year growth rate of Skoda, Bentley and
Lamborghini are calculated based on 2010 figures. Imported Audi
sales are for mainland China only.	
    * BMW sales include BMW and Mini only.	
    * Dongfeng's sales include the Hong Kong listed comapany
only, which holds most of its state parents auto assets. 	
    * BAIC, FAW and Changan's data are provided by CAAM.	
     NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles. 	
    Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in
China. 	
    Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC
Group. Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a
tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group, Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co
Ltd. 	
    Ford Motor makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp
, which makes Ford's Transit vans. 	
    Volkswagon makes cars in partnership with SAIC and FAW. 	
    Honda Motor makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng
Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. 	
    Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda
Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen
. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light
commercial vehicles. 	
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. 	
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen AG
. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM
and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. 	
    BYD Co Ltd is 10 percent owned by U.S. billionaire
investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. 	
    Great Wall Motor Company is China's largest SUV 	
maker. 	
    Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector
car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford
Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in
Chinese auto industry. 	
    BMW AG makes car in partnership with parent of
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.

