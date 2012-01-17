TABLE - China 2011 car sales up 5.2 pct

BEIJING, Jan 17 Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest pace since the nation's car culture took off at the turn of the century, as consumers shunned local brands after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars. A total of 14.5 million sedans, sport utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles were shipped to dealers last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. --------------------------------------------------------------- Dec pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,368,900 4.6 14,472,400 5.2 Vehicles 1,689,600 1.4 18,505,100 2.5 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in December and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- Dec pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- *BMW NA NA 232,586 37.6 BMW brands NA NA 217,068 37.0 7 Series NA NA 33,500 26.2 5 Series NA NA 70,850 68.4 3 Series NA NA 46,871 34.0 MINI NA NA 15,518 47.7 Chery NA NA 641,700 -5.9 Geely 47,755 -15.8 421,385 1.3 Emgrand 10,941 NA NA NA Englon 16,083 NA NA NA GLEagle 20,731 NA NA NA Mercedes-Benz 23,230 30 198,520 35.0 S-Class 3,700 NA 31,050 NA SUV NA NA 54,335 85 GLK NA NA 23,805 NA M-Class NA NA 15,860 NA * Dongfeng 204,338 18.1 2,172,723 11.7 PV 163,324 24.0 1,646,410 16.1 CV 41,014 -0.5 526,313 -0.3 DF Nissan JV 132,392 20.3 1,477,289 15.8 PV 92,957 34.0 960,775 27.0 CV 39,435 -3.0 516,514 -0.4 DF PSA JV 42,095 5.2 404,139 8.2 DF Honda 26,797 36.7 255,468 -2.0 DF Own brand car 1,475 -46.9 26,028 -6.0 Dongfeng Yueda Kia NA NA 432,518 29.0 *Changan NA NA 2,008,500 -15.6 Chongqing Changan 146,250 -10.2 1,663,841 -10.1 CFM 41,623 -3.1 418,600 1.7 FAW NA NA 2,601,400 1.7 Nissan 119,000 26.7 1,247,700 21.9 *Volkswagen NA NA 2,260,000 17.7 VW brand NA NA 1,720,000 13.8 Audi brand NA NA 313,036 37.0 Imported NA NA 57,900 89.0 Skoda NA NA 220,100 21.9 Bentley NA NA 1,780 97.6 Lamborghini NA NA 403 63.2 SAIC 327,091 13.2 4,008,967 12.0 Shanghai VW 104,928 12.3 1,165,827 16.4 Shanghai GM 80,529 -10.1 1,231,539 18.5 Own brand cars 16,888 20.2 162,004 1.0 SAIC-GM-Wuling 114,570 36.0 1,301,118 5.4 *Ford Motor 49,238 10 519,390 7.0 CFM (Ford brands) 30,788 4.0 320,658 5.0 Jiangling 17,509 17.0 194,588 9.0 Great Wall Motor NA NA 494,800 22.5 Export NA NA 85,000 50.0 Honda Motor 78,319 35.8 617,764 -4.5 Guangqi Honda 51,522 35.3 362,294 -6.1 Dongfeng Honda 26,797 36.7 255,470 -2.0 Mazda Motor 23,456 -33.0 214,799 -10.0 *Toyota Motor NA NA 883,000 -4.4 *General Motors 196,797 9.8 2,547,171 8.3 Shanghai GM 77,699 10.8 1,200,355 16.2 Buick 645,537 17.4 Chevrolet 595,068 9.4 Cruze 221,196 NA Sail 166,693 NA Cadillac 30,008 72.8 SAIC-GM-Wuling 113,491 35.7 1,285,820 4.8 Wuling 1,193,708 3.9 Sunshing minivan 572.980 NA Baojun 21,854 NA FAW-GM 5,268 NA 56,132 NA *BYD 52,009 1.4 448,484 -13.7 BAIC Group NA NA 1,526,300 2.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Ford's China car sales, including CFMA, excluded Mazda's sales in 2011. * Toyota's 4.4 percent sales decline in 2010 is calculated based on its 2010 figure. * Sales of GM's Sunshine van which accounts for 48 percent of SGMW's sales was calculated based GM data. Baojun was launched in August of 2011. Shanghai GM and SGMW's sales include domestic sales only. * BYD's sales include domestic passenger car sales only. * VW's sales including models sold in mainland China and Hong Kong. Year-on-year growth rate of Skoda, Bentley and Lamborghini are calculated based on 2010 figures. Imported Audi sales are for mainland China only. * BMW sales include BMW and Mini only. * Dongfeng's sales include the Hong Kong listed comapany only, which holds most of its state parents auto assets. * BAIC, FAW and Changan's data are provided by CAAM. NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Toyota Motor Corp operates car ventures with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd and FAW Group in China. Hyundai Motor Co has a car venture with BAIC Group. Kia Motors Corp makes cars in China in a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group, Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd. Ford Motor makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Volkswagon makes cars in partnership with SAIC and FAW. Honda Motor makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen . The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen AG . It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. BYD Co Ltd is 10 percent owned by U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Great Wall Motor Company is China's largest SUV maker. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is a private-sector car maker. Its parent Zhejiang Geely in August took over Ford Motor's Volvo car unit, marking the biggest acquisition in Chinese auto industry. BMW AG makes car in partnership with parent of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.