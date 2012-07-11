UPDATE 1-China auto sales growth eases further as economy slows

* China's overall vehicle sales in first half up 2.9 pct
* Inventory problem spreads to foreign brands
* Guangzhou's car sales cap may hurt sentiment in long run
BEIJING, July 11 China's automobile sales growth
lost further momentum as the country's slowing economy sapped
consumer sentiment, with potential buyers even resisting big
discounts and promotions from automakers such as Ford and
Toyota.
Overall sales, including those of passenger cars and
commercial vehicles, grew 2.9 percent in the first half from a
year earlier to 9.6 million vehicles, data released Wednesday by
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) shows.
That compares with a 3.4 percent gain in the year-earlier
period and a 48 percent jump in the first half of 2010. With the
slowdown, bloated levels of stock have become a common headache
for auto makers and dealers.
"Previously, only dealers that sell local Chinese brands
were under the inventory pressure, but now those handling
foreign brands have also started to feel the pain too," Cui
Dongshu, deputy secretary-general with China Passenger Car
Association, told Reuters in a recent interview.
At many dealers selling BMW and other luxury models,
inventory levels over the past few months have swelled to 60 to
90 days of stock, compared with more normal levels of 30 to 45
days, according to dealer executives.
"The government needs to come up with some supportive
policies," Cui said.
In fact, some regional governments are doing the opposite
and adopting policies to discourage auto sales. Since July 1,
Guangzhou - China's southern export hub - began limiting sales.
The move made Guangzhou the fourth city in China, following
Shanghai, Beijing and Guiyang, to cap car sales to ease chronic
traffic congestion and pollution.
The local government said it would allow only a total of
120,000 new cars to be registered a year in the city of about 13
million people. Purchases typically surpass 300,000 annually.
"Some reports said 10 percent of our sales would be
affected, but the impact on us would be very, very limited,"
said an executive at Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd, a
dealer group with two stores in Guangzhou.
Executives at the Beijing-based company said new cars sales
in Guangzhou accounted for only 2.5 percent of its total.
Even though Guangzhou's move will likely cut China's overall
passenger car sales by only 1 percent, according to a research
report by UBS, it may dent sales in the long run if other
populous cities followed suit.
"Not only does a sales-restrictive move like this
implemented in Guangzhou negatively impact consumer sentiment,
it also might influence policymakers in other cities too," said
Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consulting firm Automotive
Foresight.
The key question is whether more numerous, second-tier
cities - many of them provincial capitals - would limit sales as
well.
Guangzhou's decision to cap car sales, announced on June 30,
spurred heavy selling of Chinese auto stock when the market
opened on July 2.
Some shares, such as those of BYD Co ,
which is 10 percent owned by billionaire investor Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, have remained under
pressure since.
CAAM expects vehicle sales in 2012 to grow 5-8 percent,
maintaining the association's forecast for the year,
Secretary-General Dong Yang told reporters on Wednesday.