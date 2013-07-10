版本:
TABLE-China June vehicle sales up 11.2 pct y/y

BEIJING, July 10 Vehicles sales in China rose
11.2 percent in June from a year earlier, according to the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
  
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                       June    pct change    y-t-d     pct      
--------------------------------------------------------------  
NATIONAL TOTAL 
Cars                  1,403,500    9.3      8,665,100  13.8 
Vehicles              1,754,100   11.2     10,782,200  12.3  
--------------------------------------------------------------  
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in  
June by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a  
year earlier).        
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                        June   pct change    y-t-d      pct   
--------------------------------------------------------------  
    General Motors      236,207   10.6      1,567,392   10.6  
    Toyota Motor        76,900     9.0        416,900   -5.8  
    Mazda Motor         11,108   -31.2         82,531  -20.6   
    Nissan              101,400   -7.7        591,600   -8.3   
    Ford Motor          75,254    44.0        407,721   47.0  
    Honda Motor          61,003   -5.6        316,578   -3.2   
    SAIC Motor          406,855   14.4      2,573,537   15.3  
    Audi                 44,479   33.5        228,139   17.7 
    BMW                  NA       NA          182,800   15.0
--------------------------------------------------------------  
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 50-50 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.        
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.        
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng
Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The
Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.        
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen AG
VOWG_p.DE> It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM
and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.

