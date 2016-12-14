UPDATE 1-Chinese billionaire's EV startups map ambitious plans

(New throughout, adds financial and product details for Lucid
and LeEco)
By Paul Lienert and Alexandria Sage
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO Dec 14 Three electric-car
startups funded by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting will display
vehicles at the giant CES 2017 trade show in Las Vegas next
month, and two former executives told Reuters that one of the
companies plans to roll out a dozen models through 2026.
The three companies still have not detailed how they plan to
fund their efforts to challenge Tesla Motors Inc in the
luxury electric vehicle market.
One of the three, Faraday Future, has said it will unveil a
prototype of its first production vehicle but did not provide
details. The two former executives, who declined to speak on the
record, described the vehicle to Reuters and gave other details
of the company's ambitious 10-year strategy.
Faraday has said its first vehicle is slated for production
in early 2018. The former executives said the company uses the
internal designation Project 91 for the vehicle. They described
it as a large, luxury flagship sedan designed to sell for
$150,000-$200,000 -- more than the most expensive Tesla.
They said a second model, designated Project 81 and due
about a year later, is a mid-size crossover slotted in size and
price between the Tesla Model S and Model X. Faraday plans a
third, less expensive model to debut around 2020.
A Faraday spokesperson declined to comment on those details.
Faraday started building a $1 billion assembly plant outside
Las Vegas, but stopped work in November. According to a Nevada
state official, the company missed several payments to the
building contractor.
On Wednesday, another of the companies, California-based
Lucid Motors, unveiled a prototype of the Lucid Air, a $100,000
luxury sedan it hopes to begin building in Arizona in late 2018.
Lucid, formerly named Atieva, plans to follow the launch of the
Air with a pair of luxury crossovers in 2020-2021, company
executives told Reuters in June.
Lucid executive Peter Rawlinson on Wednesday said the
company plans to seek additional funding from investors in early
2017. He said LeEco is a minority investor in Lucid, but has no
other connection.
In November, Jia said the third electric vehicle company he
is backing, Beijing-based LeEco, faced a shortage of cash and
was suffering from expanding too fast, in too many directions.
Weeks later, LeEco's parent, Leshi Holdings, said it
had secured commitments in China for $600 million to support
LeEco.
Jia's plan to build three factories - one for each brand -
is expected to cost at least $3.5 billion, according to
estimates from each company. Design and engineering could boost
startup costs by another $1 billion or more, according to
sources familiar with Jia's strategy.
LeEco, whose U.S. headquarters is in San Jose, earlier this
year announced plans to build its own $1.8 billion factory in
Hangzhou, China. It plans to show a self-driving concept called
LeSEE Pro at CES.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Alexandria Sage in
San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)