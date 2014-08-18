Chrysler names Bigland to head Alfa Romeo brand in North America

DETROIT Aug 18 Chrysler Group LLC said on Monday its head of U.S. sales, Reid Bigland, has been appointed to lead the Alfa Romeo brand for North America, as it prepares for a relaunch aimed at reaching sales of 150,000 in four years.

Bigland, 47, joined Chrysler in 2006 as the head of its Canadian operations, a position he continues to maintain. He will be in charge of relaunching the sporty Alfa Romeo brand, which has not been sold in the United States and Canada since 1996.

Chrysler, which is owned by Fiat SpA, also announced that Robert Hegbloom will head its Ram Truck brand. Hegbloom, 50, was also named to its North American leadership team. He joined Chrysler in 1986.

Bigland is also a member of the same North American leadership team as well as being a member of the Fiat Chrysler Group Executive Council.

"Both Reid and Bob have grown tremendously as leaders in the last five years, and the time has come for them to have expanded leadership roles," Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Fiat and Chrysler, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Paul Simao)