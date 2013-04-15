Nissan hire triggers Chrysler executive changes

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
DETROIT, April 15 Chrysler Group shuffled its executive ranks on Monday after Nissan Motor Co Ltd's North America unit raided the company last week to recruit a new sales and marketing boss.
Chrysler, a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA, named Reid Bigland as president and chief executive of its Ram Truck brand. Bigland replaces Fred Diaz, who was named vice president of U.S. sales and marketing at Nissan on Friday.
In addition to Ram Truck, Diaz had headed Chrysler's Mexican operations.
Bigland, who had been president and CEO of Chrysler's Dodge brand, continues as head of U.S. sales and president and CEO of Chrysler Canada.
Timothy Kuniskis, who had been North American head of the Fiat brand, succeeds Bigland at Dodge, while Jason Stoicevich replaces Kuniskis in the Fiat role.
Chrysler named Bruno Cattori as president and CEO of Mexico. Before joining Chrysler in early 2012, Cattori was head of Mercedes-Benz Mexico.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.