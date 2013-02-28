China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
KOKOMO, Indiana Feb 28 Chrysler Group LLC said on Thursday it will invest $374 million in four Indiana plants and create 1,250 jobs in the state.
The U.S. automaker, majority owned by Italy's Fiat SpA , said the largest investment, of $162 million, will be made in its Tipton plant to make a nine-speed transmission.
The rest will be made at Chrysler's Kokomo Transmission, Kokomo Casting and Indiana Transmission factories for additional tooling and equipment.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.