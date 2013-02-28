Chrysler to invest $374 mln in Indiana plants, create 1,250 jobs

KOKOMO, Indiana Feb 28 Chrysler Group LLC said on Thursday it will invest $374 million in four Indiana plants and create 1,250 jobs in the state.

The U.S. automaker, majority owned by Italy's Fiat SpA , said the largest investment, of $162 million, will be made in its Tipton plant to make a nine-speed transmission.

The rest will be made at Chrysler's Kokomo Transmission, Kokomo Casting and Indiana Transmission factories for additional tooling and equipment.