Chrysler expects to recover cash position in Q4, Marchionne says

DETROIT Oct 30 Chrysler Group LLC said on
Wednesday that it expects to be cash-flow positive in the fourth
quarter, as the No. 3 U.S. automaker recovers from what Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne called the "painful" launch of the
Jeep Cherokee mid-size SUV.
Technical glitches in the Cherokee's new nine-speed
automatic transmission forced Chrysler to delay shipment of more
than 30,000 Cherokee SUVs. Marchionne said the Cherokee will be
in "adequate" supply at U.S. dealers by mid-November.
"We expect the fourth quarter to be a phenomenally strong
cash-generating quarter," Marchionne said on Wednesday during a
conference call.
Chrysler's cash at the end of the quarter was $11.5 billion,
compared with $11.9 billion at the end of the second quarter.
Marchionne is also CEO of Italian automaker Fiat SpA,
which owns the majority of Chrysler.