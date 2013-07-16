Chrysler recalls over 4,400 Grand Cherokee SUVs to fix headlights

DETROIT, July 16 Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker majority controlled by Fiat SpA, is recalling 4,458 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport-utility vehicles to fix an electrical problem that is turning off the headlights.

The action covers 2014 Grand Cherokee SUVs equipped with premium headlamps and built between Jan. 14 and March 20, according to a post published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website on Tuesday.

"An investigation discovered the software that controls lamp function was turning them off," Chrysler said in a statement.

Chrysler said it was unaware of any consumer complaints, injuries or accidents associated with the problem.

The recall involves 4,242 vehicles in the United States and 216 in Canada.