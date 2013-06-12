Chrysler recalling about 37,000 Ram trucks

DETROIT, June 12 The Chrysler Group said on Wednesday it will recall about 37,000 pickup trucks on two separate issues, neither of which had led to any accidents or injuries.

About 30,000 of the trucks will be recalled to restore a dashboard warning light that alerts drivers if the tail lights are not working.

That issue affects model year 2013 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks.

Dealers will perform a software upgrade to reactivate the warning light on the trucks at no cost to owners, Chrysler said.

The issue was discovered by Chrysler engineers performing routine testing, the company said.

The recall will affect about 17,400 model year 2013 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups in the United States; 11,500 in Canada; 470 in Mexico; and 775 in markets outside North America.

In a separate recall, model year 2012 Ram heavy duty 4500 and 5500 trucks should be repaired to fix an issue that can cause front axle damage, Chrysler said.

After two of the heavy duty trucks sustained front axle damage, Chrysler's engineers found that some trucks were subject to a condition that may cause the front prop shaft to bind or fracture, resulting in power loss, the company said.

Dealers will replace or repair the front axles at no cost to customers, Chrysler said.

The recall affects about 5,600 model year 2012 Ram 4500 and 5500 trucks in the United States, and another 1,300 in Canada.