版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 19日 星期三 02:46 BJT

Chrysler relents, will recall 2.7 mln Jeeps on fuel tank issue

DETROIT, June 18 Chrysler Group LLC gave in to government pressure and said it would recall 2.7 million older Jeep models, after initially fighting a recall request from U.S. regulators.

While Chrysler stood by its assertion that the vehicles are not defective, the automaker acknowledged consumer apprehension about vehicle safety.

The recall will affect Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from model years 1993 to 2004 and Jeep Liberty SUVs from 2002 to 2007.

Chrysler said it may upgrade the rear structure of the vehicles, which have fuel tanks situated behind the rear axle.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐