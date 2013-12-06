Chrysler recalls 374 Darts in U.S. for airbag issue

DETROIT Dec 6 Chrysler Group is recalling a
small number of Dodge Dart cars in the United States because the
front seat-mounted side airbags may not deploy, according to
safety regulators.
The automaker, controlled by Fiat SpA, is recalling
374 Dart cars from model year 2013 that were equipped with the
"Mopar 13" trim package because the airbags may not have been
properly installed in the seat, according to documents filed
with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Chrysler is not aware of any injuries or accidents related
to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.
Chrysler will inspect the vehicles and reinstall the airbags
if necessary at no cost to the owner, according to the NHTSA
documents. The recall is expected to begin this month.