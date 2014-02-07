REFILE-Chrysler recalls 9,655 vans in N. America for accelerator issue

DETROIT Feb 7 Chrysler Group LLC said on Friday
it is recalling an estimated 9,655 full-size vans in North
America to replace a part that could lead to the accelerator
pedal getting stuck in the wide open position.
About half the affected 2014 Ram ProMaster vans are still on
dealer lots and cannot be sold until they are repaired. Owners
will be notified of the recall, which will be done at no cost,
Chrysler said.
A spokesman for Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles, said there were no reports of accidents or
injuries relating to the issue.
Every Chrysler vehicle is equipped with a brake-throttle
override system that allows the driver to stop the vehicle by
applying the brake pedal to override any simultaneous
accelerator input, Chrysler said.
The automaker will replace the pedal stop, or trim piece
that surrounds the opening accommodating the accelerator pedal
shaft.
The issue was discovered at a company test track, when a
driver applied downward force at an angle and the pedal stuck in
an open position, company spokesman Eric Mayne said.
Chrysler said it had shared its findings with Fiat due to
the ProMaster's similarity to the Ducato van, though the Fiat
vehicle has a different design. Fiat found no reports of pedal
sticking in the Ducato, launched in 2006 and sold in more than
80 countries but not in the United States.
The affected part was already scheduled for replacement to
improve the driving experience before the issue was discovered,
Mayne said.
Of the affected vans, an estimated 7,935 are in the United
States, 1,437 in Canada and 283 in Mexico, Mayne said.