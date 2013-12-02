版本:
Chrysler to introduce small Ram commercial van in North America

DETROIT Dec 2 Chrysler Group LLC said on Monday it will offer a new small commercial van for the North American market based on parent Fiat's Doblo van.

The Ram ProMaster City will be introduced in volume in early 2015, a Chrysler spokesman said.

The small commercial van will compete with the Ford Motor Co Transit Connect and the Nissan Motor Co NV200.

The vehicle will be the third collaboration between Chrysler's truck brand Ram and Fiat, after a compressed natural gas pickup truck and a larger commercial van, the ProMaster introduced in September, the Chrysler spokesman said.

The new Ram van is seen as a delivery vehicle for companies that do not need the space given in larger vans, particularly in urban areas. It is also seen as a taxi cab.

The Ram ProMaster City will be built at a Fiat joint venture plant in Turkey. The plant, called Tofas, is a joint venture of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding AS and Fiat SpA .
