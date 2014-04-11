Chrysler to take $130 million charge in first quarter due to Venezuela

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
DETROIT, April 11 A change in the way it measures currency in Venezuela will cause Fiat Chrysler Automobile's Chrysler Group LLC unit to take a $130 million charge in its first quarter, Chrysler said on Friday in a filing with U.S. regulators.
The uncertainty over the exchange rate in Venezuela also may have an impact on Chrysler's business in future quarters in the country, the company said in its filing.
Earlier this month, General Motors Co said it would take a $400 million charge in the first quarter linked to Venezuelan currency re-measuring, and Ford Motor Co said it would take a $350 million charge. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.