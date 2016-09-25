HERE, automakers team up to share data on traffic conditions

* New services will warn drivers of hazards miles ahead
* Millions of vehicles expected to contribute data by
end-2018
* Real-time road data essential for driverless vehicles
By Eric Auchard
LONDON, Sept 25 German digital map maker HERE
will introduce a new set of traffic services this week that
allows drivers to see for themselves what live road conditions
are like miles ahead using data from competing automakers, an
industry first.
The Berlin-based company, owned by Germany's three premium
automakers, will provide four services in which drivers share
detailed video views of traffic jams or accidents, potential
road hazards like fog or slippery streets, traffic signs
including temporary speed limits and on-street parking.
BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen
will all contribute data to the service, making their first big
collaboration since they bought HERE for 2.8 billion euros ($3.1
billion) late last year from mobile equipment maker Nokia
of Finland.
Other automakers are expected to join the project later and
contribute data from their vehicles, HERE said.
The new live traffic services are set to hit the road in the
first half of 2017, HERE said on Monday before the opening of
this week's Paris Motor Show.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles from the three German
automakers are set to begin feeding visual data into the HERE
system supplying these services, with millions of vehicles
expected to contribute live traffic feeds by the end of 2018,
HERE said.
"You have competing brands which are putting their data
together to create very unique services which were not possible
before," Bruno Bourguet, HERE's global head of sales, said in an
interview.
Data collected from vehicles participating in the network,
drawn from brakes, windshield wipers, headlights, location
systems, cameras and other sensors, are translated into alerts
on driver dashboards using the HERE services.
Collecting sophisticated data from millions of cars on the
road promises to give HERE a substantial lead over technology
rivals such as Google, Apple, Tesla
and TomTom, which have access to data from far fewer
vehicles to collect so-called crowd-sourced data, analysts say.
"Crowd-sourced data is crucial for live traffic/maps and the
size of the user base will be key to differentiation," UBS said
in a recent report.
As other automakers contribute data for these services, an
increasingly comprehensive view of road conditions around the
world will be built to aid human drivers and, eventually,
computer systems for autonomous cars, for which real-time road
data is a pre-condition for replacing human drivers.
To date, efforts to realise the potential for connected cars
have relied on efforts by individual car makers or technology
suppliers, with much of the traffic data collected confined to
very limited roads or city-level projects.
HERE, which provides location data to carmakers, businesses
and consumer mobile apps, plans to offer live traffic data to
the auto industry and other businesses needing more than static
maps for new connected car services, including municipalities,
road authorities, smartphone makers or mobile app developers.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
