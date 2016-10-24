U.S. calls on auto industry to make cyber security a priority

Oct 24 Automakers should make shielding the
electronic and computer systems of vehicles from hackers a
priority, developing layers of protection that can secure a
vehicle throughout its life, U.S. regulators said on Monday.
The cyber security guidelines issued by the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration are recommendations, not
enforceable rules. However, they mark a step toward establishing
a road map for industry behavior as lawmakers and consumers
pressure automakers to show how they will protect increasingly
connected and automated vehicles from cyber attacks.
Some of the agency's proposals, included in a paper titled
"Cybersecurity Best Practices for Modern Vehicles," echo moves
major manufacturers are making already, including establishing a
group to share information about cyber security threats.
Automakers will carefully review the technical aspects of
the agency's proposals as well as proposals related to the
disclosure of information about "the secret sauce" of electrical
and data systems, which is highly competitive, Jonathan Allen,
acting executive director of the Automotive Information Sharing
and Analysis Center, said in an interview on Monday. The group,
often referred to as the AUTO-ISAC, was established by
automakers as a clearinghouse for companies to share information
about cyber security threats and countermeasures.
Automakers accelerated efforts to address hacking threats
over the past year after data security researchers successfully
took remote control of a Jeep Cherokee and publicized their
feat. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in July 2015 recalled
1.4 million vehicles to install software to protect against
future data breaches.
Other automakers, including BMW AG and Tesla
Motors Inc, have disclosed actions to fix potential
data security gaps.
The security of data and communications systems in vehicles
is also critical as more auto manufacturers gear up to follow
Tesla's lead and begin offering significant vehicle upgrades
through wireless data links. The Federal Bureau of Investigation
earlier this year warned that criminals could exploit online
vehicle software updates.
The NHTSA recommends manufacturers conduct tests of vehicle
systems to see if the cyber security systems can be breached,
and document their testing and their assessment of the risks.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday the
NHTSA guidelines appear to support the steps being taken by the
AUTO-ISAC. The Alliance represents General Motors Co,
Ford Motor Co and Daimler AG, among others.
