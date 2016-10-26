Auto industry cyber security group hires Boeing veteran

Oct 26 The organization that automakers in the
United States created to cope with cyber security threats said
on Wednesday it has hired a former Boeing Co executive as its
leader.
Faye Francy, who most recently was head of the aviation
industry's cyber security clearinghouse, known as the
Aviation-ISAC, will take over the Automotive Information Sharing
and Analysis Center, or Auto-ISAC.
Automakers use the Auto-ISAC to share certain information
about cyber security threats and countermeasures without
compromising competitive information.
Francy joins the auto industry group at a time when federal
regulators and lawmakers are increasingly concerned that hackers
could exploit vehicles through their internet connections and
meddle with computers that control braking, steering and
eventually autonomous driving.
As the auto industry expands its use of automated systems to
pilot vehicles, it is encountering many of the same technical
and security concerns aircraft makers face to secure automated
flight systems. Francy joined Boeing in 2001 and led a group
that focused on cyber security for Boeing commercial aircraft.
Francy will replace the Auto-ISAC's acting executive
director, Jonathan Allen, a principal at the consulting firm
Booz Allen Hamilton.
