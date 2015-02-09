Automakers lag in protecting security, privacy of cars-Markey report

Feb 9 The spread of technology connecting
vehicles to the Internet is outpacing efforts by the auto
industry and government to protect vehicles from hackers, and
raising concerns about data privacy, according to a report by
staff for U.S. Senator Ed Markey.
The report, based on responses by 16 automakers to questions
posed by the Massachusetts Democrat, concludes that while nearly
100 percent of new vehicles on the market contain some kind of
wireless communications technology, security measures to prevent
hacking of vehicle electronics are "inconsistent and haphazard"
across the industry.
Only two of the responding automakers said they could
respond to an effort to hack on-board data systems "in real
time," the Markey report found.
The report also raised concerns about privacy, noting that
automakers are collecting and using large amounts of driving
data, in many cases storing the data with third parties.
Customers "are often not explicitly made aware of data
collection, and when they are, they often cannot opt out without
disabling valuable features such as navigation," said the
report, which was disclosed, by the CBS program "Sixty Minutes"
on Sunday.
Markey is a member of the Senate Commerce committee with
jurisdiction over telecoms and the auto industry. The report
raises the potential for more regulatory scrutiny of connected
vehicle systems, calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration and the Federal Trade Commission to "promulgate
new standards that will protect the data, security and privacy
of drivers."
Major automakers have been rushing to equip vehicles with
more sophisticated electronic safety and information systems
linked to the mobile internet.
The Association of Global Automakers, an industry group,
last November issued a set of privacy principles for vehicles,
stating among other things that automakers would not disclose
location data of drivers to the government without a warrant or
court order; would not share personal data collected by the
vehicle with third party data brokers; and would not market to
consumers using identifiable personal data without their
consent.
Markey's report said the industry group's guidelines
"continue to raise a number of questions regarding how car
manufacturers will effectively make their practices transparent
to consumers."
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Tiffany Wu)