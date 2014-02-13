UAW following Volkswagen road map to organize at Mercedes U.S. plant

| STUTTGART/DETROIT
STUTTGART/DETROIT Feb 13 The United Auto
Workers union is following the same road map at the
Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama that it used to reach its
historic vote to represent Volkswagen employees in Tennessee.
The UAW has been working with German union IG Metall and the
Daimler works council, the labor group at Mercedes parent
Daimler AG, to build support for the UAW among
Mercedes workers in Vance, Alabama, according to the union and
Alabama workers opposed to the UAW.
Since 2011, the UAW's efforts have included IG Metall
officials making house calls on Alabama employees and the
collection of signed cards backing the American union. Mercedes
workers in favor of the UAW also have handed out fliers in the
plant, and last month the union quoted an employee saying the
union has never had greater support in the plant.
The UAW took a similar approach to organizing VW's 1,550
hourly workers in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Those workers are in
the middle of a three-day secret ballot election on UAW
representation. The union's efforts at the VW plant were backed
at different times by leaders at IG Metall and VW's works
council.
If it wins this week's vote in Tennessee, industry observers
and analysts expect the UAW to focus next on the 17-year-old
Mercedes plant in Alabama and its 3,000 hourly workers. UAW
President Bob King has said organizing the U.S. plants of
foreign automakers is critical to the his union's future.
Daimler executives have repeatedly said that any decision
regarding union representation at the Alabama plant is up to the
employees.
The company reiterated in a statement on Thursday that it
will remain neutral but added, "We believe the culture we have
established (in Alabama) is our best path forward for a
successful future."
Last month, the UAW asked the U.S. National Labor Relations
Board to investigate the Vance plant, charging the German
automaker with "interfering with, restraining and coercing
employees in the exercise of their rights," including
threatening to fire them if they solicited for the union inside
the plant.
No determination on the UAW charges has been made yet by the
U.S. labor relations agency. But Daimler disagreed with the
union's version of events and said the company will be
exonerated in the hearing, which is scheduled for April 7.
In addition to its push in Tennessee, the UAW has said it
has active organizing drives in Vance, as well as at a Nissan
Motor Co plant in Tennessee near Nashville and at
another in Mississippi near Jackson.
Gary Casteel, the UAW regional director of a 12-state area
that includes Alabama and Tennessee, said that in the past few
years the union has been paying a lot more attention to the
global nature of the automakers.
"The companies globalized a long time ago, and workers'
rights didn't follow suit," he said. "It's time that the
workers' rights caught up, and that's the reason you see all the
interaction between international unions and a global strategy."
Under King, whose four-year term as UAW president expires in
June, the union has paid much more attention to global
organizing and reaching out for the help of other unions, said
Sean McAlinden, chief economist at the Center for Automotive
Research.
"Bob knew the big problem was globalization," McAlinden
said. "You have to get on the plane and cut deals overseas."
As part of that effort, the UAW and other unions are
represented in Daimler's World Employee Committee (WEC), which
helps the automaker's works council figure out what their
colleagues outside Germany are doing. Daimler said it cooperates
closely with the committee, which was founded in 2002.
"Another objective of the WEC is to strengthen and deepen
the dialogue and information transfer between the various
employee representatives and unions," Daimler said in a
statement.
The head of Daimler's work council sounds like his
counterpart at VW did, saying the U.S. Mercedes plant workers
need some type of voice within the company and that he would
welcome their organization.
"So far, the plant is the only one without representation in
the World Employee Committee," said Erich Klemm, who is also
deputy chairman of Daimler's supervisory board. "It is not
sufficient that the management provides a corporate culture of
open ears to worker's concerns without having any binding
democratic structures to exchange views.
"As in every factory, there are issues such as shift plans
that need to be dealt with by management and labor
representatives in a formal way," he added.
Elizabeth Kelly, 56, a team leader in quality control at the
Alabama plant who works an overnight shift, saw no connection
between the UAW's efforts in Tennessee and at her plant, which
builds a variety of crossover vehicles and this summer will add
production of the recently redesigned C-Class compact.
"The UAW supporters believe that if a union is voted in in
Chattanooga, it will help their cause here," said the 16-year
veteran of the plant, who opposes the UAW. "I tend to believe
that it doesn't really affect us one way or the other. It's two
totally different companies."