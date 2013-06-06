Daimler eyes Mercedes car production in Mexico -paper

MEXICO CITY, June 6 German carmaker Daimler
is considering starting production of one of its new
Mercedes-Benz cars in Mexico, including the A-Class model, a
newspaper said on Thursday.
Mexican daily El Financiero reported that Pedro Tabera,
chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Mexico, said in the northern
Mexican city of La Paz that the company was eyeing co-operation
with Japanese carmaker Nissan.
"There is a clear interest in the national market. Various
alternatives are being considered, among them producing with
Nissan Mexicana, or if Renault had a factory in Mexico, there
could be production with them too," Tabera was quoted as saying.
A Daimler official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
there was a good chance of the German company entering into
joint production with Nissan in Mexico.
Tabera also told the newspaper that if Nissan, which has a
strategic alliance with French carmaker Renault,
decided to manufacture its luxury Infiniti model in Mexico,
those cars could incorporate Mercedes-Benz engines.
A spokesman for Nissan in Mexico had no immediate comment.