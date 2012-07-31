UPDATE 1-Delphi earnings climb on higher margins

* EPS of $1.01 beats analysts' estimate of 91 cents
* Net income rises on increasing margins
* Revenue falls to $4.0 billion due to weaker currencies
July 31 Delphi Automotive Plc reported
second-quarter earnings of $1.01 per share, surpassing Wall
Street's expectations, on the strength of improving pre-tax
margins.
Analysts had expected earnings of 91 cents per share. Delphi
earned 88 cents per share in the second quarter in 2011.
The auto-parts company, a former unit of General Motors Co
, said second-quarter revenue fell 5.1 percent to $4.0
billion from $4.2 billion the previous year. Delphi said the
revenue decline was caused by "significant weakening" in the
euro and the Brazilian real.
Net income was $330 million, up 10.7 percent from $298
million.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization were a record $581 million for the quarter, up 6.8
percent from $544 million the previous year.
Delphi said EBITDA margin of 14.5 percent also was a record
for the quarter, well above last year's 12.9 percent.
The company, citing an "improved margin outlook," lifted its
full-year per-share earnings forecast to $3.68 to $3.91 and
reaffirmed its full-year EBITDA forecast of $2.175 billion to
$2.250 billion. Previously Delphi had forecast earnings per
share of $3.63 to $3.85.
Delphi CEO Rodney O'Neal said: "We remain confident that
even in this challenging macro-environment, we are well
positioned to generate significant cash flow and increase
profitability."
In a note to investors, JPMorgan said the company's margin
gains are "years ahead of schedule," noting Delphi previously
had targeted a pre-tax margin of 15 percent by 2015.