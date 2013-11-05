UPDATE 3-Delphi sees Europe stabilizing, but outlook disappoints

By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Nov 5 Delphi Automotive Plc
posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday on
strong demand in North America and Asia, and said the European
auto market was stabilizing, but its new full-year forecast
disappointed, sending its shares down 4.8 percent.
The auto parts maker narrowed the range of its full-year
profit forecast for this year, putting its outlook below Wall
Street's expectations.
"The in-line quarter and trimmed guidance comes as sentiment
on Europe is starting to improve," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi
Shanker said in a research note. "It appears that suppliers that
are most dependent on Europe are not rebounding as quickly as
expected."
Net income in the third quarter rose slightly to $271
million, or 87 cents a share, from $269 million, or 84 cents a
share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items related to restructuring and
acquisitions, Delphi earned 97 cents a share, 3 cents better
than analysts expected in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Revenue rose almost 10 percent from last year to $4.02
billion, compared with the $4.03 billion analysts had expected.
Revenue grew 10 percent and 9 percent in Asia and North America,
respectively, and fell 5 percent in Europe and 2 percent in
South America.
"Although we remain cautious, the European market does seem
to be stabilizing," Chief Executive Rodney O'Neal said on a
conference call.
The company reaffirmed that it expects global vehicle
production this year to rise 2 percent to 86.5 million vehicles.
For 2014, O'Neal said Delphi expects global industry output to
rise another 2 percent to 3 percent, including a rate of flat to
up 2 percent in Europe.
Chief Financial Officer Kevin Clark said the passenger car
market in Europe was stabilizing, but the commercial vehicle
segment was more challenging than previously expected.
Nevertheless, he said the company expects sales in the region to
rise year-over-year in the fourth quarter.
O'Neal said Delphi would roughly double its revenue in China
over the next five years. Sales in China in the third quarter
rose 12 percent.
He also said new business bookings this year were on track
to match last year's $26.3 billion. Through September, it had
booked $18.6 billion this year, and in October it won another
$2.5 billion.
Delphi also narrowed its forecast for full-year adjusted
profit, saying it now expects a range of $4.25 to $4.35 a share.
It previously had forecast a range of $4.22 to $4.45 a share.
It now expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.3
billion to $16.4 billion. Its previous forecast had a top range
of $16.5 billion.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $4.40 on revenue of
$16.46 billion.
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said the high end of the
company's forecast implied fourth-quarter revenue of $4.12
billion and earnings of $1.07 a share. He had expected $4.14
billion and $1.13 a share.
Shares of Delphi fell 4.8 percent, or $2.77, to $55.23 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.