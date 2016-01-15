UPDATE 3-Automakers vow to boost car safety in U.S. gov't pact

(Adds reaction from Republicans, former NHTSA chief)
By Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson
DETROIT Jan 15 As the auto industry battles to
win public confidence after several massive recalls, a group of
18 major carmakers announced on Friday that they have agreed to
a voluntary program with the U.S. government to improve auto
safety.
The program will focus on better vehicle cyber security,
early warning data to spot trends and use the aviation industry
as a potential model for cooperation in the aftermath of a major
government crackdown on car safety failures.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx met heads of companies
like Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and General Motors
, which have faced recalls, civil penalties and
Congressional hearings over vehicle fires and defective ignition
switches.
The U.S. government stressed that it is less interested in
enforcing recalls and levying fines after problems arise, than
preventing safety lapses in the first place.
"We have finalized a historic agreement on a set of
broad-ranging actions to help make our roads safer and help
avoid the sort of safety crisis that generates the wrong kind of
record-setting and headlines," Foxx said.
The program is not legally binding and critics have
questioned why the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) held weeks of secret talks to reach an
agreement instead of addressing safety problems through legal
channels that would include public input.
Democratic Senators Edward Markey of Massachusetts and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the deal continued a
culture of informality between automakers and regulators that
has led to the deaths of hundreds of Americans through safety
lapses.
"From seatbelts to catalytic converters to airbags to fuel
economy standards, automakers have proven time and time again
that they do nothing voluntarily," the senators said in a
statement.
But Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan who chairs the Energy and
Commerce Committee, said the agreement "is a positive step
forward."
Former NHTSA Administrator Joan Claybrook called the deal
"toothless" and said the "safety of the American public will not
be best protected with a kumbaya between the federal agency
charged with issuing regulation and the industry seeking to
avoid regulation."
The deal includes a joint government-industry working group
to study whether the model of an existing aviation industry
voluntary working group could make sense for automakers.
"Automakers and NHTSA are committing to work together to
develop a collaborative, data-driven, science-based process,
consistent with the law," said the agreement reached by
automakers and the NHTSA.
Others taking part include Honda Motor Co, Tesla
Motors Inc., BMW AG, Volkswagen AG and Daimler
AG.
"I see it as a real opportunity and a foundation that we can
build on," Barra told reporters.
Automakers recalled a record-setting 64 million vehicles in
the United States in 2014 and come under harsh criticism for
failing to recall vehicles fast enough. NHTSA has also been
criticized for not being aggressive enough.
NHTSA has imposed record fines on major automakers and
Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp for failing to
handle safety issues properly.
Foxx said Thursday's accord could mark a turning point.
"Perhaps years from now we will look back at this moment as
a moment when, at a time when there may have been some
skepticism about the safety of the automotive industry in
general, the industry stepped up and made a hard pivot with us
towards a more proactive culture," he said.
