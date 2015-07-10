INSIGHT-Carmakers to tech partners: Keep your hands off our data

| SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, July 10
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, July 10 Carmakers are
limiting the data they share with technology partners Apple Inc
and Google Inc through new systems that link
smartphones to vehicle infotainment systems, defending access to
information about what drivers do in their cars.
Auto companies hope that the vehicle data will one day
generate billions of dollars in e-commerce, though they are just
beginning to form strategies for monetizing the information.
Apple and Google already make money from smartphone owners by
providing a variety of products and services, from digital music
to targeted advertising, and connecting phones to car systems
will almost certainly extend their reach.
But as infotainment systems such as Apple's CarPlay and
Google's Android Auto become more widespread, auto companies
hope to keep tech providers from gaining access to a wealth of
potentially profitable information collected by computer systems
in cars.
Some auto companies have specifically said they will not
provide Apple and Google with data from the vehicle's functional
systems - steering, brakes and throttle, for instance - as well
as information about range, a measure of how far the car can
travel before it runs out of gas.
"We need to control access to that data," said Don Butler,
Ford Motor Co's executive director of connected vehicle
and services. "We need to protect our ability to create value"
from new digital services built on vehicle data.
HIGH STAKES
The stakes are potentially huge: General Motors Co
told investors earlier this year that it expects to realize an
additional $350 million in revenue over three years from the
high-speed data connections it is building into its cars. [ID:
nL2N0XC0V3]
Consultant AlixPartners estimates global revenues from
digitally connected cars will grow in value to $40 billion a
year worldwide by 2018, from $16 billion in 2013, and auto
companies would like to hold on to as much of that money as
possible.
"The risk is, if you give up control and somebody else
figures out that business model, then you lose the future
revenue stream," said Friedmar Rumpel, vice president in
AlixPartners' automotive practice.
Auto companies hope to profit from in-vehicle data in a
variety of ways, including the provision of travel planning
services and auto repair and service information they hope will
bring drivers to dealerships. They also expect to work with
insurance companies, providing information that would allow
insurers to base their rates on a driver's behavior behind the
wheel.
While many automakers have signed up to use CarPlay and
Android Auto, systems designed to make it easier and safer for
drivers to use the apps and features on their smartphones while
driving, some car companies also have designed their own
systems.
Ford is installing a proprietary system, Sync 3, in its cars
that is designed to work with and supplement CarPlay and Android
Auto.
Volkswagen AG's Audi subsidiary is hoping to
develop and license its own brand-specific apps, while
attracting third-party programmers to create and customize
car-specific apps, according to Mathias Halliger, Audi's senior
systems architect for connected vehicle technologies.
"This enables a business model that completely belongs to
the carmaker," Halliger said.
Still to be answered, however, are questions concerning how
comfortable consumers will be with sharing their personal
information from the vehicle. In addition, state and federal
regulators could impose limits on data-gathering and sharing.
In the meantime, policies on data access and sharing differ
from company to company.
Several automakers said they are sharing minimal vehicle
information that directly affects the performance of third-party
infotainment systems - for example, GPS coordinates to enable
navigation; information about whether the dashboard screen is in
day or night mode; and notification of when vehicles are in
reverse gear, so rear-view video displays can be activated.
GM is integrating Apple's and Google's infotainment systems
into its vehicles without "any outgoing data or shared revenue,"
a spokesperson said.
VW says it is treating the tech companies more as strategic
partners and is being more open in terms of data access - a
different stance from its sister brand Audi, which makes such
decisions on its own and has restricted access to vehicle data.
A VW spokesperson said Apple and Google had "asked for more
data than we were willing to share," but that the automaker is
providing access to "data points that are important to providing
the best apps performance and user experience."
The car companies recognize that Apple and Google can glean
a wealth of information from the mobile devices that users bring
into the car, said Thilo Koslowski, vice president and
automotive practice leader at consultant Gartner.
As for Apple's and Google's interest in connecting with
drivers, he added, "it's all about tying you into their
ecosystems."
Apple says it is collecting only limited data to enhance the
in-car services offered through CarPlay, such as GPS information
from the vehicle to make Apple Maps as accurate as possible.
"As with all of our products, CarPlay is built from the
ground up to protect your privacy using the same
industry-leading safeguards already at work on iPhone," Apple
said in a statement. "All of the data is anonymized, not
connected with other Apple services, and is not stored by Apple,
so no one can build a profile about the driver or their
travels."
Google says its aim is to integrate data from the car with
features on Android Auto "for an improved driving experience."
With Google's Android Auto, the driver is asked whether he
or she agrees to share user-generated data with Google and
third-party app providers, a Google spokesperson said.
Vehicle owners who bring their mobile devices with them can
elect whether or not to connect those devices inside the car.
(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco and Paul Lienert in
Detroit; Editing by Joe White and Sue Horton)