INSIGHT-Car dashboards that act like smart phones raise safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 When it comes to dashboard
displays that are more like smart phones, two things are clear:
Customers want them, and automakers are intent on supplying
them.
But are they really a good idea?
Car companies answer with an emphatic yes. They say outsized
dashboard displays that behave more like smart phones will boost
revenue and attract buyers. And they also insist the new screens
will make driving less dangerous, because of well-integrated
voice controls and large touch screens that will keep drivers
from fumbling with more dangerous mobile phones.
But the increasingly elaborate screens have also sparked a
broad debate about how much technology is appropriate in a car.
"I think they (the screens) raise serious public safety
questions," said Joe Simitian, the former California lawmaker
who spearheaded the state's laws on phone use while driving.
"From a legislative standpoint, this is going to be something
legislators struggle with for years to come."
"You can't be looking at a screen and be looking at the road
at the same time," said David Strayer, a professor of cognition
and neural science at the University of Utah, who has written
several studies on distracted driving. The screens "are enabling
activities that take your eyes off the road for longer than most
safety advocates would say is safe."
His research shows that reading the average text message-a
function some of the screens support-takes four seconds, far
longer than what he considers safe.
But for automakers and their customers, the souped-up
screens are proving irresistible.
In an Audi A3, for example, drivers who sync their phones
with their cars can check for mentions of themselves on Twitter
and see those tweets on their dashboards-although not their full
Twitter streams. They can upload photos taken on smart phones
and request mapping to the place the photo was taken. Text
messages pop up on the dashboard, in addition to being read out
loud.
"If you don't provide something that is useful, people will
just use their smartphones, and we all know that's the biggest
driver distraction there is," said Mark Dahncke, a spokesman for
Audi.
Up to now, dashboard technology hasn't factored highly into
most car buying decisions, but carmakers expect it to become
increasingly important over the next 3-5 years.
A recent study by the market research company J.D. Power
found that about 15 percent of consumers rule out buying a car
if it lacks the latest technology, compared with just 4 percent
a year ago.
LITTLE REGULATION
Currently, dashboard displays are only lightly regulated.
Many states forbid the airing of non-navigational videos by
drivers while cars are in motion, except for safety video
systems designed to help with backing up and other tasks.
Federal motor vehicle standards stipulate only a few rules,
including that the brightness on displays be adjustable.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has
issued driver-distraction guidelines for dashboard displays in
moving cars. They advise against displays that include
photographs or moving images unrelated to driving, and suggest
that drivers shouldn't need to tap a button or key more than six
times to complete a task. But so far, the guidelines are
voluntary, with automakers under no obligation to comply.
The auto industry has issued voluntary guidelines of its
own. But in many cases, industry standards fall short of the
government's. For example, the industry guidelines say that
drivers should be able to complete tasks on the displays in a
series of single glances that generally take no more than 2
seconds each, for a total of 20 seconds. But the government
guidelines advise that drivers should be able to complete tasks
in a series of 1.5 or 2 second glances, for a total of no more
than 12 seconds.
Some critics find even that standard too lax.
"It should be set up so people can do it in just four
glances," says Henry Jasny, vice president of the Advocates for
Highway and Auto Safety, a Washington, D.C.-based group funded
by insurers and others. His group has asked for the government
guidelines to become law, figuring that even imperfect mandatory
rules would be better than no requirements, and that during the
rulemaking process, the organization can fight for more
stringent regulation.
Auto manufacturers are incorporating popular smartphone
features into displays in different ways.
Some, such as Hyundai, are simply making their displays
compatible with Android and iOS, the smartphone software from
Google and Apple, so drivers can see a
bare-bones version of their phone on the screen. Other
companies, including Tesla, are creating elaborate systems that
don't rely on syncing with phones, but replicate many of the
things consumers might use their phones to do, such as checking
for nearby restaurants.
Making the in-dash displays as responsive as possible with
minimal glances away from the road is a major goal, says Danny
Shapiro, senior director of automotive for Nvidia, a
company that makes hardware and software for displays featured
in Audis and Teslas.
"What we're doing is developing graphics that are intuitive,
so you can gesture or swipe or zoom," he said. "Something that
responds like that, and is big, is much safer than a
smartphone."
So far, insurers haven't taken a stand on the new souped-up
displays. A large, interactive display on the dashboard would
neither increase nor decrease policy rates, said a spokeswoman
for the Insurance Information Institute, unless it was
considered valuable enough to increase the risk of theft.
