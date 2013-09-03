Plan to expand US auto loan program faces bumpy road

* Lawmakers' bill would expand program to heavy duty trucks
* DOE planning to reach out potential loan applicants
* Republican lawmaker calls program "government waste"
By Ayesha Rascoe and Deepa Seetharaman
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Sept 3 Democratic proposals
to widen the scope of the U.S. Department of Energy's loan
program for advanced cars could falter in the face of Republican
opposition in Congress.
Last week, the DOE said it was planning "an active outreach
campaign" for its Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing loan
program, created in 2007 to spur the development of plug-in
hybrid and electric vehicles.
The department said it has more than $15 billion still on
hand to dole out to potential applicants. Currently the program
is limited mostly to manufacturers of light duty passenger
vehicles or their components.
Two Democratic Senators have introduced a bill to allow
component manufacturers further down the supply chain and makers
of efficient medium and heavy duty trucks and buses to also be
eligible for funding.
"This program has helped American companies retool their
plants to create new high-tech products and new American jobs,
including helping companies bring jobs back from Mexico," said
Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat from Michigan.
Stabenow introduced the legislation with Ron Wyden, the
Democratic chairman of the Senate energy committee.
It is unclear exactly how much interest the administration
would attract without expanding the parameters of the program,
especially while holding applicants to higher financial
standards and given political divisions.
The agency promised more than $8 billion in funding to five
companies between 2009 and 2011, including a $5.9 billion loan
to Ford Motor Co, $1.5 billion to Nissan and $465
million to Tesla Motors Inc.
Tesla repaid its loan earlier this year, but the program's
failures have garnered considerably more attention.
This spring, Republicans blasted the DOE for its failure to
vet Fisker Automotive, a maker of pricey plug-in hybrid sports
cars now struggling to find a buyer and repay nearly $200
million in government loans. The Department promised the company
a $529 million loan, but it froze Fisker's credit line in
mid-2011.
Last month, the Department put up for auction its
non-performing loan to the now-closed Vehicle Production Group
LLC, which received a nearly $50 million loan.
"DOE's in a really tough spot," said Ryan Fitzpatrick, a
policy adviser for think tank Third Way's clean energy program.
"They're operating with a limited amount of financial tools."
In the last few years, other companies, including Chrysler
Group LLC, abandoned their DOE loan applications to pursue other
options. Some companies said they were discouraged by the
government's slow and opaque loan process.
It would help to expand the program to heavy duty vehicles
or to allow loans to go toward building out fueling
infrastructure for advanced vehicles, Fitzpatrick said.
Republicans in Congress have opposed direct government
investment in solar companies, electric car companies and others
that would help achieve the administration's clean energy goals,
saying such investments amount to picking winners and losers.
Darrell Issa, the head of the House oversight committee, who
has led investigations into failures in the government's loan
portfolio, said the auto loan program was a "perfect example of
government waste."
"At worst, the program threw good taxpayer money after bad,"
the California Congressman said in a statement. "At best, it has
risked Americans' hard earned money on projects that didn't need
it or didn't truly advance vehicle technology."