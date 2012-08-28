Japan's Nippon Seiki to plead guilty to price-fixing in U.S.

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
WASHINGTON Aug 28 Japan's Nippon Seiki Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices of dashboard panel instruments and will pay a $1 million fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The company is the eighth to enter a guilty plea in the United States for fixing auto parts prices. U.S. and European regulators are investigating the industry.
Nippon Seiki agreed to plead guilty to a single count of price-fixing of instrument panel clusters, the gauges and instruments that drivers see on their dashboards. It was involved in a conspiracy that ran from at least April 2008 to February 2010, the Justice Department said.
The following companies previously agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing or have already entered a guilty plea: a subsidiary of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Swedish auto parts company Autoliv, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Denso Corp, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech.
Fines for the companies have topped $785 million.
Eleven executives have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the probe.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.