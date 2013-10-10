'Look ma, no hands' on the car steering wheel still some way off

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 10 When General Motors Co
Vice Chairman Steve Girsky slid into a Cadillac SRX luxury
crossover vehicle specially equipped to drive itself, his
reaction echoed that of many consumers as more self-driving
technologies are rolled out.
"It's a little unsettling at first when you take your hands
off the wheel and then it's one of these 'Oh wow' moments,"
Girsky said in a Sept. 27 interview about the vehicle he test
drove over a year ago.
While consumers may envision a George Jetson-like future
where cars steer themselves as "drivers" read iPads, that
reality is still years away for mass production cars.
What most automakers and suppliers see near term is cars
equipped with "driver assistance" features that help in unsafe
conditions, prevent accidents and take a lot of the stress out
of driving.
These features will be stepping stones towards a fully-
driverless car.
One of the first situations mass-production cars can handle
without a driver is bumper-to-bumper traffic. Some cars are
already equipped to steer themselves into a parking space.
Others warn drivers if they are over the speed limit and brake
the vehicle automatically to avoid a collision.
Companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to
keep up with consumers' demand for such technology. Get it right
and car buyers will pay thousands of dollars for the added
features, analysts said.
"If automakers build it and can explain the value
proposition, consumers will come," said Gary Silberg, national
auto industry leader for consulting firm KPMG, which released a
study Thursday about consumer attitudes toward self-driving
cars.
KPMG found most Americans surveyed were receptive to the
idea of a driverless car. The results raised red flags for the
auto industry as consumers ranked Google, which has a
self-driving car program, and Apple as brands they would
trust most for such vehicles.
While that raises the question whether tech companies could
become industry rivals, Girsky and other executives said
automakers were just as likely to partner with tech companies as
compete with them.
The KPMG report was in line with global studies that show a
growing number of people are receptive to the idea of
self-driving cars.
Earlier this year, Cisco Systems, the world's
largest network equipment maker, released research showing 57
percent of global consumers would ride in a car entirely
controlled by technology. Cisco is working with German auto
supplier Continental AG to develop connected vehicle
technology.
In North America, U.S. technology research firm ABI Research
sees the first fully driverless vehicles appearing at the
beginning of the next decade and reaching more than 10 million
shipping annually in 2032.
MOVING FAST
"It's moving faster than even I imagined," said Larry Burns,
GM's former research chief and an advisor to Google, which
expects to release its driverless technology in the next five
years. "Every board of every major auto company needs to be
asking their leadership, 'What are you doing about this whole
phenomenon?'"
Among the latest automakers to make predictions were Nissan
Motor Co and Mercedes parent Daimler AG, which
both said they plan to start selling self-driving cars by 2020.
Elon Musk, electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc's
billionaire chief executive, sees autonomous cars handling 90
percent of the driving within three years. However, he said the
idea of building a car that controls itself under all
circumstances was too ambitious. [ID: nL2N0HE00S]
GM believes semi-autonomous cars will be available later
this decade, but fully self-driving cars are much further out.
In his test drive, Vice Chairman Girsky got a taste of a feature
dubbed "Super Cruise" that is capable of fully automatic
steering, braking and speed control in certain highway driving.
KPMG, which previously forecast self-driving cars hitting
dealers in 2019 with a more developed infrastructure in 2025,
found consumer interest jumped significantly if the car included
the ability to turn that technology on or off, and it meant
significantly lower commute times due to dedicated highway
lanes. Those surveyed were willing to pay a premium of about 15
percent, or almost $4,000 on a $25,000 vehicle equipped with
such technology.
Some executives say automakers are held to a higher standard
for their technology than other companies.
"The consumer will accept that Siri on the iPhone works half
the time, but if you put something in the car they want it to
work 100 percent of the time," said Delphi Automotive
Chief Technology Officer Jeff Owens. "That is the dichotomy
we're facing."
With liability issues to iron out - no automaker wants to be
blamed for a driverless car accident - auto executives said no
car in the near term will be fully self driving. In other words,
the consumer will be sitting in the driver seat, ready to take
over.
"We don't want people to think that it's OK to drink and
drive, or read papers while driving," Toru Futami, Nissan's
engineering director of advanced technology and research said
last week. "Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the
driver."
Another finding in the KPMG study should scare auto
executives: engines, transmissions and styling ranked at the
bottom of the list of things that most mattered in a
self-driving car.
With car performance and quality becoming almost uniform
across auto brands, driver assistance technology has become a
factor that can make one vehicle stand out from another.
As this moves forward, and cars become loaded with driver
assistance technology, it remains to be seen whether outside
players like Google and Apple could directly compete with
automakers on driverless cars.
Ford Motor Co Chairman Bill Ford worries about the
impact on car manufacturers if consumers love the technology in
the vehicles more than the vehicles themselves.
"As we've added more and more convenience and cool stuff in
cars, we've taken away their ability to love the car," he said
in June 2012. "There's no turning back the clock and that's
where we're going and that's where we should be going, but it's
one aspect that I actually feel a little sorry about."