Merkel says Germany on track with electric car incentives review

BERLIN, April 14 The German government is on target with a review of the case for incentives to boost demand for electric cars and plans to meet automotive market representatives later this month, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"When this meeting has taken place, then of course we will inform you. It's completely on track," Merkel said following a meeting of the leaders of her ruling coalition.

German auto sector leaders have pressed the government to introduce incentives to boost demand for electric cars, arguing such support is required if Germany is to retain its leading edge as an automotive market.

Germany lags countries such as Norway and the Netherlands, when it comes to subsidies and providing charging points for electric cars in particular, the country's VDA industry association has said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alexander Smith)