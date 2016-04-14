Merkel says Germany on track with electric car incentives review

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
BERLIN, April 14 The German government is on target with a review of the case for incentives to boost demand for electric cars and plans to meet automotive market representatives later this month, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
"When this meeting has taken place, then of course we will inform you. It's completely on track," Merkel said following a meeting of the leaders of her ruling coalition.
German auto sector leaders have pressed the government to introduce incentives to boost demand for electric cars, arguing such support is required if Germany is to retain its leading edge as an automotive market.
Germany lags countries such as Norway and the Netherlands, when it comes to subsidies and providing charging points for electric cars in particular, the country's VDA industry association has said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alexander Smith)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.