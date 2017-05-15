Germany likely to miss e-cars target, says Merkel

BERLIN May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of
bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of
the decade.
"As it looks at the moment, we will not achieve this goal,"
Merkel told fellow lawmakers of her centre-right CDU/CSU bloc.
She added, however, that a mass market breakthrough of
demand for battery-powered cars could come very abruptly, as was
the case with other innovations such as the introduction of the
smartphone.
The sale of electric vehicles (EVs) has remained sluggish in
Germany despite discounts introduced last year and granted to
buyers of green cars. In 2016, there were less than 80,000
electric cars on German roads.
Experts say German consumers remain reluctant to buy EVs
because of relatively high prices, limited driving range and
restrictions due to the low number of charging stations.
In 2016, there were some 7,400 charging points in Europe's
most populous country, according to electricity industry group
BDEW.
The long time it takes to charge batteries is another
disadvantage of electric cars compared to conventional cars with
gasoline tanks that can be filled up in seconds.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Pritha Sarkar)